The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, knows no boundaries. It impacts communities large and small, including rural areas throughout our states and the nation, which are feeling the devastating effects of this crisis in a unique way.

Even before the pandemic, many rural communities already had strained health care systems, higher rates of chronic health conditions, and limited access to reliable broadband. Now, the COVID-19 public health and economic emergency is exacerbating these challenges.

For example, access to broadband is now more essential than ever – for work, school, and health care, not to mention for staying connected to family and friends. Unfortunately, in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and all across our country, the urban-rural digital divide persists, adding to the burden of families struggling to comply with stay-at-home orders.

In many rural communities, far too many students cannot access the high-speed internet that they need to keep up with their classes. Farmers and other rural businesses, who already had trouble with spotty internet access before this pandemic, continue to face even greater challenges in selling their goods and running their businesses in times of social distancing. And people who would normally commute to offices are now working from home, but unable to easily sign into virtual meetings.

