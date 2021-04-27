We have a question for you to ponder: do you think it is right for victims of crime to be blamed for the crime against them? Let’s say that someone you know was robbed. Would it be right to blame them for the crime committed against them? Of course not. Placing blame on that victim would be laughable.
What’s not laughable, however is the damaging message our community has received this week – during sexual assault awareness month no less. A local defense attorney asked to remove a sexual assault awareness sign placed there by a group (not Umbrella) which stated, “End Victim Blaming” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. We understand the court has been put under a lot of stress this past year – operating in pandemic, etc. – but we were still deeply disappointed by the removal of these supportive signs.
Victims and survivors of all crime do not deserve to be harmed further for coming forward to report crime against them. As data has pointed to for decades, victims already vastly under report the crime of sexual assault. According to the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Statistics, National Crime Victimization Survey, 2010-2016 which was compiled by RAINN, “Only 230 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to the police. That means about 3 out of 4 go unreported.” The fact that a sign indicating victims not be blamed for a crime would be controversial points to the same, tired, sexist trope that persists here in progressive VT. We are, as a society not yet beyond the idea that the behavior of the victim is what is to be dissected and not that of the person who has caused harm when it comes to sexual violence and any gender-based violence.
Let’s move beyond this, Vermont. Let’s re-think how we treat victims of violence and those who cause harm. Let’s re-write the old narratives. Let’s seek healing and justice not just more of the same. Now’s the time. It’s a sign.
Amanda Cochrane is executive director of Umbrella. Chris St. Cyr is executive director for Caledonia County Child Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Investigative Unit. Jennifer Barrett is the Orleans County State’s Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.