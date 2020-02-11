In addition to the many stress factors faced by Vermont poultry farmers, egg producers that feed their flock through compost foraging are facing the additional stress of having to worry if they can continue their farm operations without additional costly permitting. Egg production remains a gap in production within the Vermont food system, as small-scale poultry producers struggle with the high costs of grain, often representing 50-100% of the purchase price for eggs at the store. In response to these real economic challenges and the tremendous carbon footprint associated with feeding livestock grain, a small group of farmers have been developing compost foraging practices for their hens; in the NEK we rely on such farms to manage as much as 75% of the foods scraps we currently divert from the landfill.
Until the spring of 2018, farms that forage their flocks on compost were allowed to conduct the practice under their farm designation with oversight from state’s Agency of Agriculture. In 2018, the Agency of Agriculture issued an unexpected edict reversing their previous interpretation without legislative, legal or scientific justification. Not only does this violate the Right to Farm law, as nothing in State Statute dictates that farming is defined by feeding practices, it also would require combined poultry farms and compost facilities to certify with the Department of Environmental Conservation as solid waste facilities by next November. This process would require Act 250 review, up to three storm water permits, and local zoning for activities that, for over a decade, were stated by the Agency of Agriculture to be an accepted farming practice (and stated by the Agency of Natural Resources to be a practice they did not wish to regulate). As a result, these farms would lose their farming status, and in turn would be subject to a host of regulations that are not required of other farms, and may find themselves with operations that are suddenly out of compliance with local zoning. The effect could even result in changes to things like current use, the farmers’ ability to haul feed to their hens on Class 3 roads whenever roads are posted, Department of Labor and Workers’ Comp classification of employees, and taxation.
In a time when our society faces real and rising issues associated with the climate crisis, food access, and other challenging issues of social and ecological resilience, poultry farmers innovating in composting foraging systems are disrupting the paradigm of agriculture and waste management by blending them together in one action. With the upcoming food scrap disposal ban on July 1, 2020, Vermont state agencies and legislators should be focused on supporting innovative solutions that align with the Universal Recycling and Composting Law’s food recovery hierarchy by promoting on-farm food scrap processing capacity within the state. The Vermont legislature hopefully will see that the poultry foraging issue is precedent-setting and merits a review of regulatory approaches. If you are concerned about Northeast Kingdom farms and our capacity to locally manage food scraps, contact your legislators and ask them to support S 265, a bill sponsored by Sen. John Rodgers, which would allow farms that utilize food scraps as poultry feed to continue operating under their farm designation.
Shannon Choquette is the NEK Waste Management District’s Outreach Coordinator in Lyndonville.
