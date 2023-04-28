With crossover and the snow behind us, the Vermont Legislature is now wending its way to adjournment of its 77th biennial session. Unfortunately, several pieces of legislation that concern Vermont’s Main Street small business owners still loom as lawmakers work to enact a state budget and pass their priorities into law.

One thing is clear: unless positive action is taken in the State House and harmful and shortsighted policies avoided, small businesses will continue to disproportionately bear the lingering economic consequences of Vermont’s COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, as well as record high inflation, worker shortages, and the state’s already high taxes and regulatory burden. Our elected leaders in Montpelier must keep them top of mind as they consider an array of costly programs and regulations proposed this session.

Several proposals that would create new and increased taxes totaling a half- billion dollars are being pushed forward and would create mandatory new benefit schemes, increased payroll taxes and premiums, and make it harder than ever to grow or start a small business in Vermont. This agenda is threatening while small businesses are still in recovery mode, and the difficulty of finding workers is unprecedented. Indeed, according to the most recent NFIB monthly jobs report, 43 percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled.

During the pandemic, while large retailers were allowed to continue operations, local mom & pop stores were forced to shutter. Many small businesses were left with no other recourse but to close, some permanently, or cut back their hours or scope of operation, and they continue to struggle with hiring. Now, small business owners are once again left to worry about new obstacles and disadvantages created by legislators who disregard the burdens of the increased cost of goods and services.

