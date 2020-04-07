As an important member of our NEK community and friend of NVRH, I want you to know how much I appreciate you, and your care and concern at this time.
During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, I have been humbled to see our community rise to the challenge of helping NVRH meet the medical needs of the Northeast Kingdom. Businesses and individuals have donated masks and other personal protective items to help ensure the safety of our front line staff. Volunteers have stepped up to hand make masks and gowns to help fill the need. Community organizations and individuals have made charitable gifts to help keep NVRH strong.
Your support and belief in us has helped NVRH prepare for this moment. And I want you to know that we are ready, and you have our commitment to ensuring the safety and health of all our friends, families, and neighbors.
Given the challenges of this time, we have paused our traditional fundraising efforts, such as the Radiothon and solicitation mailings. But there are still many ways you can make a difference right now, whether that’s continued giving, volunteering to help our community partners, or simply practicing good handing washing and social distancing. Or give to the NVRH COVID-19 Relief Fund to help us meet emerging needs such as securing crucial supplies and equipment to care for an increased number of patients, and supporting employees facing COVID-19-related hardships.
