Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Like all of you, those of us working in healthcare have scrambled to change our behavior and modify our procedures as information about the coronavirus has evolved.
Especially confusing was the information about wearing a mask. Initially we were told we didn’t need to wear a mask, doing so might make the mask shortage for essential workers worse, and it wouldn’t make much of a difference in stopping the spread of COVID19 anyway.
As our knowledge of the virus and mask supplies increased, we learned that masks can make a difference. As more research came in from around the world, we learned that people can carry the virus for over a week before having symptoms, and some people never show the classic flu like symptoms at all. Public health experts did a complete “about-face” and made mask wearing a recommendation.
Wearing a mask can protect you if you come in contact with someone who has COVID19 but has no symptoms. And if you are one of those people who have it and don’t know it because you have no symptoms, wearing a mask can protect those who come in contact with you.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.