Two years ago, I turned 50. And although celebrating that half-century mark during the pandemic meant there was no big birthday bash, there was one ritual that I could not miss: my first colonoscopy.
This routine procedure involves complex systems and highly trained professionals. Although the actual procedure takes a couple hours, it requires an Operating Room, supportive nursing staff, diagnostic imaging technicians, a nurse anesthetist, and surgeon. In my case, the surgeon found polyps, which were sent off to the lab. While the pathology report indicated that they were indeed pre-cancerous, the surgeon explained that there should be no issues as she had removed them. Any changes would be seen in my follow-up five-year colonoscopy.
A little piece of family history: over 40 years ago – well before colonoscopies were considered commonplace – my grandfather died of colon cancer. I couldn’t help but wonder: what would have happened if I hadn’t had access to care so close to home?
Given the trends in healthcare, it’s not an unreasonable question.
Small hospitals around the nation are falling by the wayside. According to US. News & World Report, due to increased cost of goods, decreased commercial insurance payments, lack of funding and rising clinical employment costs, nearly 30% of rural hospitals in the U.S. are at risk of closing. The impact of this would be catastrophic. Local patients could face a 30-minute drive or longer for life-saving treatment, access to care would be even more limited, and the most vulnerable members of our community would suffer.
We’re at a crucial time in healthcare. Technology is changing. Insurance and billing structures are changing. Employee recruitment is changing. What does not change is the ever-present healthcare need of our patients. And as populations in many states continue to get older, medical needs get higher and more complex. What we do now is vital to ensuring that our local healthcare system will remain strong for the care we all need and deserve - now and in the future.
It takes commitment from a variety of resources to keep small hospitals such as NVRH strong and operating to their full potential. Which means all parties – federal, state, and local have to commit to working together to ensure patient outcomes are consistent and exceptional. When we work in separate silos, patients and the community suffer. When we all work together patients win, communities thrive, and Vermont healthcare becomes a model for the nation.
Thankfully, I continue to be healthy. But now that I know I have a genetic predisposition for colon cancer, I realize that my routine colonoscopy at my local hospital may have saved my life.
Every day, miracles happen at your local hospital. We often take this for granted. And yet, the care we get – right here in our community – is life-changing. I am so proud to be part of the NVRH team, grateful to serve this community, and thankful we can continue to make medical marvels (large and small) happen.
Shawn Tester is the CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.