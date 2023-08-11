Two years ago, I turned 50. And although celebrating that half-century mark during the pandemic meant there was no big birthday bash, there was one ritual that I could not miss: my first colonoscopy.

This routine procedure involves complex systems and highly trained professionals. Although the actual procedure takes a couple hours, it requires an Operating Room, supportive nursing staff, diagnostic imaging technicians, a nurse anesthetist, and surgeon. In my case, the surgeon found polyps, which were sent off to the lab. While the pathology report indicated that they were indeed pre-cancerous, the surgeon explained that there should be no issues as she had removed them. Any changes would be seen in my follow-up five-year colonoscopy.

A little piece of family history: over 40 years ago – well before colonoscopies were considered commonplace – my grandfather died of colon cancer. I couldn’t help but wonder: what would have happened if I hadn’t had access to care so close to home?

Given the trends in healthcare, it’s not an unreasonable question.

