It’s easy to take local healthcare for granted. However, our systems are under tremendous strain. These challenges are well-documented: lack of workforce, especially in nursing; a strained mental health system; an aging population in need of more care… These challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic and made more complicated by significant inflationary pressures in the years that followed.

Our healthcare system – locally and nationally – is both complex and fragile. In Caledonia County, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital sits at the hub of the system. For our team to provide consistent, high-quality care, we rely on the systems surrounding us to be efficient and well-functioning.

EMS services require adequate staffing to quickly transport patients to our emergency department. There needs to be enough mental health services to treat and support those in crisis. Our nursing homes must be well-staffed and appropriately funded so patients can access post-hospitalization rehabilitation. Regional trauma centers (Dartmouth and UVM Medical Center) need the capacity to accept our patients when a transfer is necessary.

Clearly, our valued partners are also struggling with the same pressures as our hospital - staffing shortages, complex funding and regulatory environments, and growing demand. To strengthen and support all our healthcare systems for the short- and long-term, we need to invest in strengthening wraparound healthcare services, simplifying regulatory framework, and continuing healthcare reform efforts to ensure money is spent on high-quality care delivery and not administrative paperwork.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.