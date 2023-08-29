It’s easy to take local healthcare for granted. However, our systems are under tremendous strain. These challenges are well-documented: lack of workforce, especially in nursing; a strained mental health system; an aging population in need of more care… These challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic and made more complicated by significant inflationary pressures in the years that followed.
Our healthcare system – locally and nationally – is both complex and fragile. In Caledonia County, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital sits at the hub of the system. For our team to provide consistent, high-quality care, we rely on the systems surrounding us to be efficient and well-functioning.
EMS services require adequate staffing to quickly transport patients to our emergency department. There needs to be enough mental health services to treat and support those in crisis. Our nursing homes must be well-staffed and appropriately funded so patients can access post-hospitalization rehabilitation. Regional trauma centers (Dartmouth and UVM Medical Center) need the capacity to accept our patients when a transfer is necessary.
Clearly, our valued partners are also struggling with the same pressures as our hospital - staffing shortages, complex funding and regulatory environments, and growing demand. To strengthen and support all our healthcare systems for the short- and long-term, we need to invest in strengthening wraparound healthcare services, simplifying regulatory framework, and continuing healthcare reform efforts to ensure money is spent on high-quality care delivery and not administrative paperwork.
We believe this is possible through collaboration and creative thinking.
For example, we are collaborating with NEK Community Action to build a permanent, year-round shelter so that our unhoused population will have a safe and warm place to go. Last year, and throughout the pandemic, individuals who did not have housing stayed in motel rooms through the state’s emergency housing program. Now that that has ended, we knew we needed to come up with a collaborative way to help keep these community members safe.
Another example of how we are working creatively is our Career Advancement Program, or CAP. As part of our commitment to fostering excellence in healthcare, we are proud to offer full tuition coverage for select programs. This allows eligible current part-time and full-time employees to pursue a college degree, nursing licenses, and specialized certifications without the burden of long-term debt or loss of income. By removing these financial barriers, we aim to inspire our workforce to reach new heights in their careers, ultimately benefiting our patients and opening entry-level positions for the community.
All Vermonters, even those of us living in the most rural parts of this state, deserve access to high-quality care. At NVRH, we are committed to working with our partners to solve these complex challenges to best serve our families, friends and neighbors.
Shawn Tester is the CEO at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
