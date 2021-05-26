I wanted to let our community know there has been a lot happening since my last update from the beginning of the year. I am grateful we are working towards the pandemic regulations being behind us and families and community members can once again return to some state of normalcy. In acknowledging the restrictions that are being lifted this is leaving my department very busy which we are thankful for. The community members will see civil paperwork on the rise, superior and family court will be lifting more restrictions, hopefully in the near future, and there will be more opportunities for individuals to appear in person.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department has been using a new reporting system which has been working very well and the towns I have been checking in on like this new reporting system much better than the one we used to offer. The website and program is almost ready to go live, we have been working very hard to make sure hours are being uploaded and the information on the site is accurate for all community members. I am hopeful within the next few weeks the select board members will be given access and we will continue to move forward from there. I appreciate everyone’s patience with this transition.
The OCSD for years has had a great deal of radio trouble which creates a huge officer safety concern. We recently have upgraded our dispatch radio and it has been working very well. Living in Orleans County radios can be spotty in several areas due to terrain, leaves on trees which is out of our control, but hopefully for the most part we have moved beyond the challenges we have been facing for the past several years. We will continue to work with area law enforcement agencies to improve our radio network.
Dispatching after hours with Newport Police Department has been going very well. There is always some growing pains when you are moving to a new system, but is has been a great working relationship and my deputies are pleased with how after-hour dispatching is being handled. Along with dispatching our new phone system has been working great and we are all pleased with this feature and the community has access to us 24/7.
Since April 13, we have been covering the Town of Derby calls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., MondayFriday, which has been working out great; we have been given the opportunity to respond to a broader variety of calls for service. The calls for service have ranged from citizen assists to emergency 911 calls. This has been a great working relationship between Vermont State Police and the OCSD, which has allowed time for VSP to concentrate on other areas within the county. Our goal is to offer quality service to our community.
I am also very excited to announce the OCSD signed a contract with the Town of Greensboro, which will start July 1. The OCSD is so thankful to be given this opportunity to get to know and embed ourselves into the Greensboro community.
The OCSD has been conducting ATV patrols since the start of the season. I encourage all who participate in this sport to study the laws; there has been some amendments made regarding helmets being worn in side by sides. There has been a great deal of warnings issued, which will be ending soon as it is imperative people stay safe while enjoying this sport. People have been great about having their machines registered, proof of insurance, and their club membership as well. When the OCSD works this detail you will see deputies throughout Orleans County conducting patrols. Thank you all and be safe out there.
I am also very proud to announce starting this week we will have deputies working day and evening hours seven days a week. I have been meeting with my community for the past year and half, I have heard your concerns and needs and am working diligently to provide the service you are requesting. I want to thank my community, for all the support I and my department has received and believing in my vision for this department. Everything takes time, but we are moving in leaps and bounds when it comes to progress and moving forward.
I also would like to share with my community the great strides I have taken since becoming your Sheriff. I was recently voted into the position of second Vice President of the Vermont Sheriff’s Association, I am excited about being given this opportunity to become more involved and look forward to challenges I am going to be faced with and continuing to be more involved in positive changes. I have been appointed to the Law Enforcement Advisory Board (LEAB) as the representative for the Sheriff’s Association. The LEAB has been doing a great deal of hard work this past year with all the legislative changes in policies, I am eager to become a productive member and continue to move Vermont law enforcement forward with good, solid, transparent policies. I am on the Training Advisory Committee with the Vermont Criminal Justice Counsel and still currently instruct the level Ill recruits for a three day block on sexual and physical violence. I am also active in our local Rotary Club and I was just recently voted in as the second Vice President. I am looking forward to the continuation of working with all the wonderful men and women in our Newport club, “Service before Self’. I also serve on the North Country Union High School and Jr High School Boards representing the town of Holland.
Currently the OCSD is actively participating in the Governor Highway Safety Grant. The GHSG is allowing us to patrol in towns that we may not have contracts with in an effort to show high visibility throughout Orleans County. It is very important when operating a motor vehicle you are wearing your seat belts, you are not operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and please put your cell phones down distracted driving is extremely dangerous.
As your sheriff for the last 16 months it has been and honor serving Orleans County residents. My service as sheriff has been all but a few months of service during the Covid pandemic. We at the Sheriff’s Department have had to adapt as you all have had to. I was able to create positive events for our youth and continue with traditions such as Operation Santa. As far as the next years who knows where it will lead us but the Orleans County Community and support of the deputies and staff of my department make me proud to serve in my position of sheriff.
Jennifer Harlow is sheriff of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
