Unfortunately, right now, the focus is too often on our differences and what separates us, rather than what unites us as Americans. Now more than ever, we should recognize the selfless actions of the active duty service members, veterans, and others who chose to be part of something bigger than politics and bigger than themselves.
We can take an important step forward in honoring the sacrifices of service members and veterans, and bring people together, by building a Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall.
As a Gold Star sister, this is an issue that is personal to me. My brother Corporal Michael Ouellette USMC was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, and received the Navy Cross for the actions that occurred on the date of his death. In the years since, I have been working to honor our service members in the Global War on Terror, as well as their loved ones.
In New Hampshire, we do a great job of honoring those who served in the Global War on Terror. Locally, we have monuments including one located at the Hampton American Legion Post 35, as well as the memorial at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery along the memorial walkway. We hold remembrance ceremonies, and local citizens do innumerable acts of community service to honor these men and women and their loved ones and carry on their legacies of service.
