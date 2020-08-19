Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
March 15, 2020 is a date that many will remember for the rest of their lives. That is the day Governor Sununu issued Emergency Order #1, “Temporary remote instruction and support for public K-12 school districts.”
Districts quickly put in place plans to create continuity of learning for students who would now find themselves learning from home. This was a pivot that we should all be proud of. It was not perfect, but it was the appropriate response to the ambiguous circumstances that we found ourselves in at the time. For many students with Individual Education Programs (IEP), this ambiguity was particularly unsettling. Those programs laid out detailed supports and services that would allow these children to access their education. Without those supports and services, even accessing education becomes impossible for some.
Schools worked with these students and families to find creative ways to provide those services. Of course, some districts were more creative and effective than others, but because most of these services were provided remotely via phone or computer, parents found themselves playing many roles.
From March 16 until the end of the school year, many parents filled the role of teacher to their children now at home. For parents of students with IEPs, in addition to teacher, they may also have played the role of physical, speech, and occupational therapist, behavioral counselor, and reading interventionist, among others.
