If you have been harmed or been the victim of a criminal offense, who is there for you? How do community members share their concerns if there is crime in their neighborhood? What leads one to commit an offense? Who are all the harmed parties? How can that harm be addressed? How can re-offense be avoided? What does “restorative justice for all” look like?
These are questions that The Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury is committed to addressing through a victim and community-centered process which focuses on both the causes and impacts for those involved in an offense.
Justice center programs employ a holistic approach to conflict and crime where both victims and responsible parties have the chance to speak and be heard. A reparative panel of trained community volunteers facilitate this process in a supportive, nonjudgmental setting. These panel members get a chance to speak about their neighborhoods and the safety they seek. Victims and other affected parties are provided with the opportunity to talk about the financial, emotional and/or physical impacts of a crime, ask questions, share their needs, and seek meaningful amends for themselves as well as the community they live in.
Victims of crime have many choices about how they wish to interact with this process. If they wish to directly participate, they can attend a reparative panel meeting with the responsible party (offender). Direct participation can also occur via phone or a virtual meeting. Victims also have the option for the Victim Outreach Liaison to interview them in person or by phone and submit a victim impact statement on their behalf. This would be shared with the responsible party and the community panel. A victim can also choose not to be involved at all. In that event, the panel members will assist the responsible party in gaining a better understanding of what the impacts might have been for that victim. Some offenses, such as a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) do not necessarily involve direct victims. In these cases, responsible parties are expected to consider the impact on “potential” victims in the community. For example, in the case of a DUI, other drivers or pedestrians could have been impacted in such an offense.
In whatever way the victim’s experience and needs are communicated, responsible parties are able to hear and acknowledge the harm they caused or could have caused, make amends to those who were affected and work toward building a more positive connection with their community. It doesn’t stop there. If an offense is driven by such challenges as addiction, lack of a job, homelessness or mental health issues, our panel members will listen to the needs of the responsible party, help them connect to services and support their efforts in making the changes that could help them avoid reoffending in the future.
The goal is not only to help resolve the incident but to also make a long-term difference in people’s lives which, in turn, make our communities safer and healthier places to live for all of us.
Does it work? Research indicates that restorative programs in the state of Vermont reduce recidivism by 33 %.
This is what “restorative justice for all” looks like.
Stephanie Rowe is the Victim Outreach Liaison at The Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury.
