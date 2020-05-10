As Vermonters, we are used to seeing ourselves compared to other states or regions of the country. Some positive, other negative, assessments.

We are usually associated with California as one of the bluest states in the union when talking about politics. Recent surveys list Vermont as one of the healthiest states in the nation. By contrast, national rankings also list Vermont as one of the most expensive states to live in based on our state and local tax policies and cost of living.

Nevertheless, Vermonters have tended to take pride in our history of being either the first in the nation or the last.

We were the first in the nation for any citizen to receive a Social Security check. That honor went to Ida May Fuller of Ludlow who got her first-in-the nation monthly check on Jan. 31, 1940 in the amount of $22.54. She had retired at age 65 as a legal secretary and lived to be 100 years old at her death in 1975.

