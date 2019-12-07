Senator George Aiken began his commencement speech at Cabot High School on June 17, 1969 by extolling the importance of community.
He stated, “While small towns like Cabot are finding it more difficult to compete with great urban areas of our country, the fact remains that community is still the basis of good government. In many ways the thousands of our Nation’s small towns and cities are still the strength of our democracy. People can get involved in local affairs and know that they have an influence over the direction of their government.”
Like Senator Aiken, I strongly believe that vibrant communities are the backbone of our democracy and that participatory democracy is essential to developing them. A crucial element of participatory democracy is a free and independent press, and St. Johnsbury is fortunate that our local newspaper still exists. Even though my political philosophy does not overlap much with the Caledonian-Record’s editorial page, I recognize that the service they provide is important to developing and maintaining our communities. I can separate their editorial page from their news reporting. And if I disagree with an editorial, I can always submit a Letter to the Editor. The Letter to the Editor section shows their commitment to free speech and a willingness to have an open discussion; both of which are vital for strong communities.
The news stories that the Caledonian-Record covers directly impacts our lives on a day-to-day basis; often more so than national events. We need to know what is going on with local government, businesses, culture, education, athletics, etc. to be informed participants in our community’s civil life.
