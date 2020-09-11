The League of Women Voters, committed to the right of all citizens to vote, stands in favor of mail-in balloting and supports funding levels for the United States Postal Service (USPS) in the U.S. House HEROES Act and Delivering for America Act.

The U.S. Postal Service plays a critical role to the success of the November General Election occurring in the midst of a pandemic.

Delivering election ballots is just one of the essential functions of the post office. Dating back to the Civil War, USPS has processed hundreds of millions of absentee ballots from uniformed service members. They also support five states (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington) with their mail-in elections. American voters in rural communities people with disabilities, and US citizens living abroad have relied on the US Postal Service to vote in every election.

Today, the Postal Service is the subject of partisan attacks designed to weaken its role and core functions. Under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the agency has undergone operational changes that have slowed down and adversely affected mail delivery for millions of Americans who rely on the mail to receive and deliver their absentee ballots. Without an effective postal service or with diminished service, many citizens will be disenfranchised.

