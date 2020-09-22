Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
It was like the anticipation of all my favorite holidays rolled into one. Along with the required amount of nervousness that comes with opening up a public place for more than 300+ students, with over 170 employees during a global health pandemic. That was how it felt as I went to sleep on Monday, Sept. 7.
Our Reopening Taskforce had worked incredibly hard to follow the guidelines. Our Facilities staff had to not only prepare for the reality of the new cleaning and distancing measures but had to put our building back together after the bond work. Our Teachers were working to prepare lessons for both in-person and remote learning.
As I drove to work that day, I thought about all of the students and staff returning to familiar buildings, with unfamiliar expectations: masks, physical distancing, and lots of handwashing. I also thought about the students who were coming to school for the very first time and the adults who were starting Day 1 in a new position at a new school. I wondered and worried, anxious to get to the building to see what it looked like.
When I arrived and entered the building, there was a strange calm. For one, we had half as many students as we usually did, but besides that, there was a vague sense of quiet. Not the kind of quiet that worries me as an educational leader, but more of a muted excitement. Children were walking in the hall, down the side opposite of me, following the markings on the floor, and spaced appropriately apart from each other. Their eyes were smiling. I started to relax a little.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.