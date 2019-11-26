Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
How many more children? I want to honestly know the answer. How many more children have to die in schools before there will be enough courage to stand up and say no more?
On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, was added to a list that appears to have no end in sight. At least no end that ensures more reasonable protections for children who are compelled to go to school. There seems to be no end to the failure of courage and leadership that adults continue to show on this issue that fails our children regularly.
The Second Amendment is waved in the face of grieving parents. Imagine that for just a moment. The most natural law is broken, the one that we all accept that we are going to outlive our children. As a dad, I do not allow myself to go there. To imagine that possibility that my own children would die before I do is literally unthinkable. So if that were to happen, and those opposed to more regulation of the gun industry in the United States (the only industrialized nation where this continues to be a consistent problem) were to respond with their empty sympathy while touting the Bill of Rights, I’m not sure how I would react.
We cannot say that this won’t happen in Vermont, because it almost did. In February of 2018, a tragedy was averted at Fair Haven Union High School because of the courage of a young woman who, at the time, was not able to legally vote. My in-state colleague Brooke Olsen-Farrell, who is the Superintendent of Schools of the Slate Valley Unified School District, which includes Fair Haven Union High School, told me at a recent conference, “I didn’t go to school for this.” As educators, we accept that this is a part of our role. Our children must feel safe if they are to be educated. We simply can’t be expected to do it with our hands tied behind our backs.
