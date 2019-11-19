During the week of Nov. 4, 2019, two critical votes happened in my life; one professional and one personal. First, the professional one. The Town of St. Johnsbury passed a $3 million bond for school safety improvements, a new boiler, as well as system and control upgrades for one of the youngest school buildings in the state of Vermont. The vote was very close: 411-400.

The idea of a bond has been a part of my professional world in St. Johnsbury since I started serving here last year, part-time. The Board has been thoughtful throughout the entire process. As far as I know, there were no other schools that had a bond vote this week, so after the 30-day reconsideration period, we will be working with our architects to prepare Requests for Proposals to be considered as early as January 2020. The Board is hoping that with no other schools putting out RFPs at that time, we will benefit from highly competitive labor rates.

