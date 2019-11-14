Recently I was privileged to attend the 2019 Rowland Conference, keynoted by Dr. Robin DiAngelo. DiAngelo is the author of, among other books, White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism. As she began her remarks, she told the mostly white audience that we should prepare to be uncomfortable, as, in her experience, white people have difficulty discussing issues of race and racism. She was right, I was uncomfortable. Very uncomfortable.

Let me share just some of the things that she said that made me uncomfortable:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.