Since the middle of March, nothing has felt normal this year. Not teaching, not shopping, and not learning. We can’t go out with a friend for a cup of coffee, we can’t go out for date night, we can’t even shake hands. And while in Vermont, there is some relaxation in the manufacturing and construction industries, we are entering into our last full month of the academic year, and it still looks nothing like it did in August or in February.
The first week of May is when we celebrate and appreciate our teachers for everything they do. This graphic from a tweet @NicholasFerroni sent sums up how I feel:
“It’s safe to say that teachers are working harder and longer hours than ever before… and I didn’t think that was even possible.”
Please know that this is the absolute truth. I did not think teachers could work harder than they already did. But emergency distance teaching is so much harder than what teachers do in person every day. During one of my virtual office hours, I had a teacher nearly in tears as they explained how impossible it was to monitor students’ work from afar. This teacher (like me and many others) would walk around the classroom, checking in on literally every student while working on an activity or lesson. That’s simply not possible anymore. There are not enough hours in the day to do this.
