I met Dave Timson at my very first Board meeting as Interim Superintendent at the St. Johnsbury School. When I walked into the Band Room, he looked at me, asked me who I was, and when I responded, he said, “You sit in that chair, there.” What a kind thing to do - I had no idea where I was sitting, and Dave gave me a hand.
Dave was a regular at both School Board and Select Board meetings, as noted in a wonderful July 10 article in the Cal-Rec. So when he announced at one of our fall meetings that he was sick, I was stunned. While I did not know him well, what I saw was inspirational. Dave took seriously the notion that an informed public was an expectation of every individual citizen. His presence, his questions, his careful reading of our materials, his ability to make connections to the work in the school and the work of the greater community - all of that was quite evident to me, in just a handful of meetings.
Dave was respectful. His questions were tough, fair, and civic-minded, with the greater good of St. Johnsbury as the context. When he disagreed with something that was said, he let you know it. However, he was not disagreeable. I’m not trying to split hairs - I’m trying to make a point. Dave was able to share his own opinions in a way that did not invalidate the views of others. Something that we all can learn from.
Dave was open to being wrong. When he asked a question and was surprised by the answer, he said so. He was honest about his own misunderstandings in a way that was humbling and candid. When he was right, he let us know. When he was wrong, he owned it. Again, something that we can all learn from.
Dave was consistent, he showed up. I have felt his lack of presence at our Board meetings. Besides the members of the press, Dave Timson and Jo Braman are the only members of the community who attend every single Board meeting. Jo is diligently carrying on her public service, but who will replace Dave?
In short, no one.
We have lost a member of the St. Johnsbury community who cared very deeply about what we do. No, Board meetings are not glamorous and rarely have compelling storylines. However, as a public institution, we do serve the public. Our public education is a service to this community through the children. Our teachers serve the students and the families of our town so that the values of our community can be woven into the content of our lessons.
I am grateful to have learned so much from Dave Timson in such a short period of time. I hope our work in the St. Johnsbury School will continue to make him proud.
Thank you, Dave - you will be missed.
Brian Ricca is the superintendent at St. Johnsbury School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.