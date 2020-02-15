Wednesday was the day I was going to take the Secretary of Education to visit Kingdom East schools; I had better have a clean car! I awoke nice and early, clomped down into the basement and dragged up the vacuum cleaner. Ca clump ca clump ca clump went the hose trailing behind me. I plugged in an extension cord, trailed it out the door, dragged the vacuum cleaner across a snow bank, opened the door to my car and began vacuuming. In the crevices between the seats, the cracks in the seat covers, the floor areas, sweating, twisting, reaching. Mmmm, looks pretty good, I thought in the pre-dawn chilly morning.
When I got the windex and squeezed the nozzle, the spray gently landed on the dashboard, promptly froze, then wisped off. Oh dear, I thought, what about all the smudges, encrusted juice, dried slime on these surfaces? How am I going to remove them?
After breakfast, I headed to the central office. When I arrived in Lyndonville I got out of the car (which was now defrosted) and with doors open, leaned in and again windexed. With a satisfied sigh, I scanned where I had vacuumed earlier. Then, in the full light (the days are getting longer!) I noticed crumbs, dirt, hay, orange peel pieces and other specks that I did not see while vacuuming. Oh dear, I thought. I began to wonder, what will The Secretary think? My car is a particulate strewn mess! I stood staring, trying to imagine how I could clean up, worrying about WHAT the Secretary of Education would think about my car.
Then my phone buzzed.
