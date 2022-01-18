Two recent announcements from the State have – or soon will – create another round of headaches for those of us who are tasked with making meaning out of the COVID-19 recommendations for schools.
Return to Play Recommendations
Last Thursday, the Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) sent schools a document which purports to be an update to the Department of Health to Return to Play recommendations for student athletes following exposure to/contraction of COVID-19. For students who have contracted COVID-19, the recommendations speak to a five-day recovery window, at the end of which is the following, “… [the student athlete can return to play when they] have been cleared by their primary care physician to begin the Return to Play protocol.”
I can’t tell from my close reading where in the timeline the physician becomes involved and what factors they must consider. Is it before, during or immediately following the five-day out of school period? Do the physicians that families are to rely on know what is expected of them? Most important – what do we do if a parent says they can’t get a clearance from their physician? Like much of the State guidance this school year, it is long on recommendations and short on advice to school leaders regarding enforcement.
The physician clearance process is not entirely new, but because the case counts have increased significantly, and with them the close contacts, more and more families are finding it difficult to get in to see their physician. As a result, it becomes harder to clear students for return to play, our students and their families are upset, and it has become increasingly harder for the schools to field sports teams. Unfortunately, the criticism from families is being directed at school staff who have nothing to do with setting the guidelines.
Shifting Guidelines on School Testing
I have seen additional guidance on the pending shift from in-school testing to at-home testing. I haven’t released this to my families because the shift depends on the availability of adequate supplies of home-use test kits; this supply is just starting to trickle in to the SU that I serve. I will be making a full announcement when we are ready.
Embedded within this guidance is the following bullet point: “Schools should not monitor compliance of [home test] kit pick up or use of kits.” This statement goes to the very heart of the concern my school leaders and their staff have been expressing since word first leaked of the shift to at-home testing: we are now operating the COVID-19 testing protocols on the honor system. To the 99% of our families who have tried to do the right thing throughout this pandemic, my concern is not directed at you. I am concerned about the 1% whose opinions and practices since this pandemic started range from outspoken annoyance at the restrictions to downright defiance. In my mind it is not a question of if, but when and where we will have families ignore the testing request and send their COVID-positive student to school.
As if the above caution about monitoring were not enough, the memorandum I received also said this: “I [Dan French] do want to warn you to avoid the temptation to build additional processes and protocols to track cases, manage notifications, or otherwise implement the program.” This is as near as I have ever seen to a threat from the Secretary of Education directed to Vermont Superintendents and Independent School Heads. A warning typically implies a consequence. Maybe it is simply poorly-worded fatherly advice. As is often the case, the memorandum is incomplete, and leaves us wondering what is behind the warning and what will happen if we ignore it.
Why Does Any of This Matter?
We have been operating our schools this year in the role of enforcers of advice. The State has not had the gumption to put out anything beyond a recommendation, claiming a lack of authority on their part and leaving us (school leaders) to bear the brunt of the community upset over all of the recommendations. Until recently, I have generally agreed with the recommendations, and with the authority of my school boards, converted each recommendation to a requirement in the schools. But now we are seeing recommendations that become impractical – asking families to get a physicians clearance for their student athlete to return to play. The list of things we can do in the school to make school life tolerable is short – winter sports is on that list. And now we are seeing recommendations that border on the irresponsible – trusting 100% of our families to comply with testing guidelines, with the last including a veiled threat to do something (“I do want to warn you …”) that goes unnamed.
Somehow, somewhere, the voice of school leaders has fallen on deaf ears. No one asked us if we thought the comfort our staff feels from participating in weekly surveillance testing was valuable (it is) and worth continuing even if results are slow. We continue to catch asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in our schools every week, but the guidance on changes to testing protocols does not give us an alternative.
We cannot operate our schools on epidemiology alone – our schools are staffed by human beings, some of whom are at great risk if they were to contract COVID-19. These persons continue to come to work each day with some degree of fear, yet imbued with large amounts of healthy caution. Now they find themselves in an environment where, in the name of epidemiological expediency and an unstated but likely concern about the costs of continued surveillance testing, they are at the mercy of the willingness of all of their families to understand and follow testing regimens to the same degree of accuracy that our trained school nurses and their teams do. Our school employees know with good certainty who they can trust and who they cannot. With everything else going on in our struggle to keep schools open, the last thing we need now is a wedge of suspicion driven between the staff and our families.
I wish the powers that be in the State would respect my intelligence and at least explain the rationale for their decisions. I am the one who has to explain it to my staff and my families, and I find myself at a loss in the most recent days to do anything more than regurgitate other’s words. The two important questions are, “How do families get physician’s clearance to play?” and, “From where do they derive their confidence that families will comply with home testing guidance?”
I guess a third would be, “What do you plan to do if I lean more heavily in favor of my schools, my staff, and my compliant families in implementing your new guidance?”
Mark Tucker serves as Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent.
