If you have been following the news or just the buzz around town, you are already aware that I made a mistake when I drafted the School District warning for the FY24 budget vote on March 7th. Following a School Board determination on January 10th that we needed $7,609,397.00 to operate Danville School next year, I inexplicably failed to enter the correct amount in Article 4 of the warning. As a result the majority vote of the residents on March 7th approved FY24 spending that is significantly lower than the actual amount needed and approved by the School Board. Instead of requesting and receiving authorization to spend $7,609,397.00, the warning asked you to approve spending in the amount of $6,636,784.00. This amount is $972,613.00 less than what we need to operate the school next year.
This is a significant error, and I have already taken responsibility for the error with the School Board. But since that error was uncovered last month, my focus has been on how to resolve it so that we can spend what the school budget actually says we need to spend. The solution – per legal counsel and the Secretary of State’s office – is to ask the community to approve additional spending in the amount of $972,613.00. The School Board approved and signed a warning for a special election to be held on July 19th asking the town to authorize additional spending of $972,613.00, the approval of which will bring the total authorized spending to $7,609,397.00, the amount needed and approved by the School Board on January 10th.
At first glance, some of you may believe that this additional spending authorization will lead to an increase to the Education Tax Rate for FY24 above what the Board presented before Town Meeting. That is not the case. As I said, the School Board had approved a budget on January 10th that called for Total Budgeted Expenditures in the amount of $7,609,397.00. The budget that was printed in the Town Report reflected that requested spending level. The Tax Impact illustrations presented at various board and informational meetings following the January 10th meeting all were based on that amount of spending, adjusted down by anticipated revenues of $1,013,500.00, resulting in Total Education Spending of $6,595,897.00. Think of it this way – while we need to spend $7,609,397.00, we only need to raise $6,595,897.00 from taxes because we anticipate using certain revenues (e.g., tuition from non-resident students, the use of a special education reserve fund to cover a significant increase in special education costs, and miscellaneous revenues from investments and athletic fees) to offset spending. These revenues reduce the amount of money needed from taxpayers.
So what, then is the problem? In simple terms – we need the community to tell us we can spend what we budgeted. The difference between what we should have asked your permission to spend and the amount we did ask for is that $972,613.00 amount that will be voted on July 19th as an additional spending authorization. When you approve that additional spending authority on July 19th, it will have no effect on the Education Tax Rate beyond what we told you to expect before the March 7th vote.
