I wrote a couple of weeks ago just as the schools that I serve (Barnet, Cabot, Danville, Peacham, Twinfield, Walden and Waterford) were on the verge of a significant change in the COVID-19 testing guidelines. The guidelines shifted from a Test to Stay program administered at school to a Test at Home protocol that requires each school to be a conduit for home test kits to families. It’s been two weeks since CCSU transitioned to the new protocol – what have we learned?
On its face, the idea that families can test their children at home before sending them to school sort of makes sense. I say “sort of” because while the majority of our families have been cooperative partners in this transition, the honor system for reporting results on which it depends is concerning in a very few cases. But this shift to test at home did not provide the relief intended for our tired nurses and school leaders, because the Agency of Education also changed the criteria for who qualifies to be tested. Instead of including persons who had been in close contact with a positive case, the eligibility for testing was expanded to include any person who had tangential contact with a positive case in school. Persons in this new category of eligibility are referred to as “presumptive contacts.” As a practical matter, this means that all persons in a classroom with a positive person are automatically a presumptive contact, no matter how much or little time spent together, no matter their physical proximity to the infected person in the classroom, no matter that we still require everyone to wear a mask inside the building.
It is old news that I closed two schools – Barnet and Walden – on the very first day of the transition to the new guidelines. I did this because every one of the students and many of the staff in those two schools were identified as presumptive contacts resulting from brief (40-minutes or less) incidental contact with an infected person in their classrooms. We didn’t have an adequate supply of test kits to pass out to our presumptive contact students and staff – 5 to every unvaccinated person and 2 to every vaccinated person, and I didn’t care for the optics of opening school under these conditions when we didn’t know if we could provide test kits. We received additional test kits on the day that we were closed, passed them out as best we could, and reopened the next day. These presumptive contacts consumed several hundred test kits from this one contact event.
Since the 20th, we have seen an up and down surge of presumptive contacts in all of the schools. Through last Friday, which was just day 8 under the new guidelines, we have identified more than 1200 persons across the seven schools who are presumptive contacts of an infected person. Interestingly, to date, we have not isolated a single positive case of COVID-19 that clearly tracks back to their contact with an infected person at school. (Transmission of COVID-19 largely remains a community spread phenomenon outside of school.) Under the old guidelines, a vast majority of these presumptive contacts would not have been close contacts requiring testing, because our masking and distancing practices remain in place.
I have yet to hear an explanation for the shift in definition to presumptive contact. I have asked, and the Health Department has not provided me a medical reason suggesting that brief, incidental contact represents a higher risk for contracting the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Agency of Education never explained the change, either. Given the fact that they have dug in their heels and focused on increasing the availability of test kits, this change appears to me to be a well-intended administrative redefinition that is not having its desired effect (lifting administrative workload from the schools), but no one knows how to admit the mistake. If that perspective annoys the people making these decisions, I am sorry, but this is what happens when you don’t explain your decisions, and worse, when you seem deaf to the problems you unintentionally created. As I said, the need to identify, contact, and supply tests in the right quantity to the dramatically higher number of presumptive contacts has created more work for us than under the old close contact rules. The only beneficiary of the State’s elimination of formal contact tracing seems to be the Health Department. Good for them, but our experience shows this has come at a significant increase in time and effort by our schools.
Finally, in setting the new guidelines, no one seems to have considered how we would accomplish test kit distribution when school is not in session. Three examples: We had a scheduled in-service day last Friday, and students were not in school. Starting on Friday and continuing through the weekend, we had positive cases arise at three schools. At Danville School, we moved a person over from the central office for the day to facilitate the distribution of test kits to dozens of families so the Principals could have their planned day with staff learning. At Waterford, the impact of positive cases and their presumptive contacts (9 of 10 classrooms impacted) led us to delay opening the school on Monday so that impacted kids could be tested at school and receive their test kits to take home. Twinfield had a similar experience and spent their day on Monday passing out test kits to dozens of families, too.
There is a lot of hopeful speculation that we are at the peak of the Omicron surge, and that COVID-19 cases are on the downturn. I hope that is true, for the sake of all who live in fear of this pandemic. But unless there is some rethinking of how we identify contacts, we will still be at the mercy of a single positive case impacting the operation of our schools.
Mark Tucker is superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.
