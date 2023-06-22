Chat GPT is a conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that has been getting a great deal of attention of late. Some view AI as a quantum leap in technology that will improve our lives overall; others speak and write fearfully that AI will eventually lead to the destruction of humanity. At present, the publicly-available AI tools like Chat GPT may best be viewed as enhanced search tools with a conversational flair – instead of providing links to websites that you peruse on your own, Chat GPT mines text from the internet to respond to questions you ask it. Here is an example.
To start, I wanted to get a summary of the challenges faced by public education in Vermont. I asked, “What are the major challenges faced by the public education system in Vermont?” Chat GPT replied:
1. Funding: Adequate and equitable funding is a persistent challenge in Vermont’s public education system. The state relies heavily on property taxes, and there can be significant disparities in funding between wealthy and less affluent districts, leading to inequalities in resources and opportunities for students.
2. Demographic Changes: Vermont has experienced demographic shifts, including a declining student population and an aging population. This presents challenges for maintaining a robust education system, as declining enrollment can impact school budgets and limit the availability of diverse educational programs.
3. Rural Schools: Vermont has a large number of small, rural schools, which face unique challenges. These schools often struggle with limited resources, difficulty attracting and retaining qualified teachers, and providing a comprehensive curriculum due to smaller class sizes and limited funding.
4. Achievement Gap: Like many states, Vermont faces an achievement gap, particularly among students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities, and English language learners. Addressing this gap requires targeted interventions, equitable access to resources, and support for students with diverse needs.
5. Teacher Shortage: Vermont, like many other states, has faced challenges in recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers. The state has a relatively low population and limited higher education institutions, making it more difficult to attract educators to certain areas.
6. Technology Infrastructure: Access to reliable high-speed internet and technological resources can be a challenge, especially in rural parts of the state. This can hinder opportunities for digital learning, access to online resources, and the development of 21st-century skills.
7. Special Education Services: Providing adequate and inclusive special education services can be a challenge for Vermont’s public education system. Ensuring appropriate support, resources, and individualized education plans for students with disabilities requires ongoing attention and resources.
Because the schools I serve in CCSU are all rural in nature, I followed up with this question: “What are the characteristics of Vermont’s rural landscape that impact public education?” Chat GPT replied:
Vermont’s rural landscape has several characteristics that can impact public education in the state. Here are some of the key factors:
1. Geographic Isolation: Vermont’s rural areas are often geographically isolated, with schools located far apart from each other. This can result in longer travel distances for students and teachers, making transportation logistics more challenging. It can also limit opportunities for collaboration and resource-sharing among schools.
2. Small Population Density: Vermont has a relatively small population spread across a large geographic area. This can lead to smaller student populations in rural schools, which may result in limited resources and a narrower range of educational programs. Smaller schools may struggle to offer a diverse curriculum and extracurricular activities due to the lower number of students.
3. Limited Access to Advanced Courses: Rural schools in Vermont may face challenges in providing a wide array of advanced courses, such as Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) programs. Smaller student populations and limited resources can make it difficult to justify offering specialized courses that require significant investment.
4. Teacher Shortages: Attracting and retaining teachers in rural areas can be more challenging compared to urban or suburban areas. The remote location, lower population density, and limited amenities may make it less appealing for teachers to work in rural schools. This can result in teacher shortages and a higher turnover rate, affecting educational continuity and quality.
5. Limited Cultural Diversity: Vermont’s rural areas generally have less cultural diversity compared to urban centers. This can impact students’ exposure to different perspectives, cultures, and experiences. It may require additional efforts by schools to provide opportunities for cultural exchange and promote inclusivity.
6. Economic Factors: Rural areas in Vermont often face economic challenges, including a lower median income and fewer job opportunities. This can have an impact on educational resources and funding, making it more difficult for schools to provide necessary resources, technology, and extracurricular activities.
7. Community Engagement: On the positive side, Vermont’s rural landscape can foster a strong sense of community. This can result in close-knit relationships between schools, families, and community members. Community engagement and involvement can be an asset in supporting education, with parents and local organizations playing active roles in supporting schools and students.
Overall, while Vermont’s rural landscape offers certain advantages such as community engagement, it also presents unique challenges related to geographic isolation, limited resources, teacher shortages, and a smaller range of educational opportunities. Addressing these challenges often requires innovative approaches and targeted support to ensure quality education for all students in rural areas.
It is widely understood that Vermont is one of the “whitest” states in the country, with non-white persons clustered in our urban areas, so I wondered, “How does the lack of cultural diversity in Vermont’s rural communities affect students’ world view?”
The lack of diversity in Vermont’s rural communities can impact students’ world view in several ways:
1. Limited Exposure to Different Cultures: A lack of diversity can result in limited exposure to different cultures, ethnicities, and perspectives. This can lead to a narrower understanding of the world and a limited appreciation for diverse backgrounds and experiences. Without exposure to different cultures, students may have fewer opportunities to develop empathy, understanding, and respect for people from different backgrounds.
2. Stereotyping and Bias: In homogeneous communities, students may be more prone to stereotypes and biases due to limited exposure to individuals from diverse backgrounds. Without personal interactions and exposure to different cultures, students may rely on media portrayals or hearsay, which can perpetuate stereotypes and misconceptions about certain groups of people.
3. Limited Awareness of Global Issues: Vermont’s rural communities may have less exposure to global issues and challenges that impact diverse populations around the world. Students may have less understanding of global interconnectedness, international conflicts, and cultural diversity, which are important aspects of a well-rounded education.
4. Cultural Competence and Social Skills: Interacting with people from diverse backgrounds is an essential component of developing cultural competence and social skills. Students who grow up in communities lacking diversity may have fewer opportunities to navigate and appreciate cultural differences, develop cross-cultural communication skills, and engage in meaningful dialogue with individuals from diverse backgrounds.
5. Narrowed Career Perspectives: Limited exposure to diversity can also impact students’ career perspectives. They may have a narrower range of role models and may be less aware of career opportunities in fields that require cultural competence and a global mindset. This can influence their career choices and limit their potential for engaging in diverse professional environments.
It is important to note that while rural communities in Vermont may have a lack of diversity, efforts can be made within the education system to promote multicultural education, foster inclusivity, and provide opportunities for students to learn about and interact with diverse cultures. Such efforts can broaden students’ world views, promote cultural understanding, and prepare them to thrive in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.
You can see the conversational nature of this particular AI tool. You may not agree with all of the perspectives it presents, but that’s beside the point. I did all of this to illustrate the power of AI tools – I could have picked any topic of interest to me and made the exact same point. (A separate inquiry about the “Curse of the Bambino” offered both an explanation of the curse and a dismissal of its effect on the Red Sox from 1918 to 2004.) The most important aspects of a tool like this are its deep resources – Chat GPT has “read” everything on the internet to build its knowledgebase, and its speed – the replies to my questions came back in seconds, in literate English. This depth and fluency is what scares educators so much, because we now have to consider the possibility that the next excellent student essay that crosses our desk may not have been written by the student.
If you want to experience Chat GPT yourself, you can Google “Chat GPT 4” to get free access to this remarkable tool.
Mark Tucker is the superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.
