Chat GPT is a conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that has been getting a great deal of attention of late. Some view AI as a quantum leap in technology that will improve our lives overall; others speak and write fearfully that AI will eventually lead to the destruction of humanity. At present, the publicly-available AI tools like Chat GPT may best be viewed as enhanced search tools with a conversational flair – instead of providing links to websites that you peruse on your own, Chat GPT mines text from the internet to respond to questions you ask it. Here is an example.

To start, I wanted to get a summary of the challenges faced by public education in Vermont. I asked, “What are the major challenges faced by the public education system in Vermont?” Chat GPT replied:

1. Funding: Adequate and equitable funding is a persistent challenge in Vermont’s public education system. The state relies heavily on property taxes, and there can be significant disparities in funding between wealthy and less affluent districts, leading to inequalities in resources and opportunities for students.

2. Demographic Changes: Vermont has experienced demographic shifts, including a declining student population and an aging population. This presents challenges for maintaining a robust education system, as declining enrollment can impact school budgets and limit the availability of diverse educational programs.

