It is 2021, and if we want our students to be successful, school has to look more like the students it serves than it ever did in the past. Students no longer come to school to sit in desks and be told what is truth, what is history, what things they should care about, or acquire and express a passion for. We are long past the days when it was the teacher’s job to tell, and the students’ job to listen and obey, or at the very least listen and not talk back. Educational theorists refer to past methods as the “empty vessel” approach to teaching – the students’ brains essentially being empty, and the teachers’ role being to open that head and dump into it the teachers’ wisdom. The empty vessel approach to teaching predominated for centuries but fell out of favor in the late 90’s into the 21st century, in part because its application relieved students of all responsibility for their own learning, while also allowing teachers to judge their own performance on the basis of how much, or how quickly, they could pour their acquired wisdom into their students’ empty heads – “I did my job, I told them what they needed to know to pass my class, it’s not my fault they did not learn it.”
Our instructional models have changed significantly in the past decade. Generally speaking, public schools at the secondary level (grades 6-12) – and this is definitely true in CCSU schools – have invested heavily in a range of student-centered learning initiatives, especially Personalized Learning Plans (PLPs) and Proficiency-Based Graduation Requirements (PBRGs). The linchpin behind these two initiatives is that school needs to reflect the interests and strengths of students, within a reasonably-calculated set of standards. These two initiatives rely on the ability of students to express their unique interests (PLPs) and to self-assess where they are in their own progress toward high school graduation (PBGRs). For a student to succeed today in this student-centered learning environment, they need to find their voice so that they can articulate their needs and progress in a meaningful way.
Student voice cannot be confined within the bounds of student-teacher dialog. While voice is a necessary skill that enables student success in today’s educational domain, it reaches far beyond the walls of the school and out into the wider world. Like the proverbial cat, once let out of the bag, students apply their voice to issues affecting them in the larger world outside of school, and there is no way to put that cat back from where it was freed. Today’s application of student voice is more sophisticated then it was when I was protesting the Vietnam War in the early 70’s – it goes beyond shouting and screaming and marching because it is informed by educated research on the issues that today’s students care most about. And, like it or not, today’s students seem to care most about social justice issues that have existed for centuries in this country but now, finally, have erupted into the wider public consciousness and debate.
Why and how this eruption occurred is a political discussion that is out of scope for this discussion. What I am interested in is whether and how our schools have prepared our students to have a voice in resolving these issues, and I am happy to report that many are ready for this more-adult role in the world. Issues related to systemic racism, gender bias, and economic inequity – to name just the big three – are issues that our educated students care most about; these are today’s students’ equivalents of the Vietnam War. But I would argue that because we have made a concerted effort in education to engender student voice to help students learn, we have created a generation of young people who are better prepared to take these issues on than I was when I was their age. Traditionalists may lament that this has occurred, preferring that students “stay in their place” and let the adults make the decisions, just as they always have. As an educator I will tell you without hesitation that these students are better off for having had the opportunity to find their voice in their teens. And, frankly, school is a more interesting and stimulating environment for the educators because we get to work with, and sometimes learn from, these empowered students who are not afraid to speak up when they see a wrong that needs to be righted. Student voice is not simply noise – it is informed by a righteous mix of heart and research. To say it another way, today’s students have learned to put their money where their mouth is.
One final point – adults who grew up in the days when teaching relied on the empty vessel model I spoke of before may assume that the voice coming from our students is the result of teachers telling the kids what to think and what to say. This is an understandable misconception, but it is not true. What today’s teachers do is help students to find their voice and to apply their academic skills to be able to research and apply that voice to the issues that they care most about. So, while everyone is entitled to their opinions about the social issues that affect all of us, it is a mistake to tune out or otherwise discount what our students are telling us about how these issues affect them. I can guarantee you that when our kids speak up about the things they care most about, they have first thought deeply about why they feel the way they feel, and what it is they want to say.
I think this means the tables are turned, and it is time for us to sit down, open our minds, and listen to the wisdom our kids are sharing with us.
Mark Tucker is superintendent for Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.