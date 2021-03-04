The oft-quoted phrase about the use of numbers to bolster cases – “There are lies, damned lies, and statistics” – is widely, if perhaps incorrectly, attributed to humorist Mark Twain. But whatever the source, the phrase is at the front of my mind as I reflect on the issue of returning all Vermont students to the classroom.
I am only qualified to reflect on our experience with in-person instruction at the seven schools I serve in the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU). There has been a lot of ink lately in the press echoing claims that 20% of Vermont students are receiving no in-person instruction this year, since schools were reopened following the mandatory closure of all Vermont Schools in March 2020. So, let me make a few points to try to clear the air a bit, so I can get Mark Twain out of my head and get back to the real job of supporting teaching and learning in the schools I serve.
• We want all of our students to return to in-person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so. Our instructional dispositions this year are informed by guidelines from the State, and we were told to prepare for a mix of in-person, all-remote, and hybrid learning, which we did. Our plans were informed by safety protocols designed by health experts, intended to limit the possibility of spreading Covid-19 in our close-quarter school buildings. Required mask wearing and social distance protocols were the primary drivers of our safety plans, along with daily health checks, frequent and careful cleaning, and other stepped-up sanitation directives.
• We started our planning for the fall reopening in May. Starting from the best case - offering in-person instruction to every student – we tested that against the social distancing restrictions as they relate to our school buildings. We soon realized that we could not have all of our students in school at the same time. We did, however, prioritize in-person learning for the youngest students, and with only a couple of exceptions, all of our students in grades PK-8 have had access to in-person instruction since we reopened in September. For the rest of the grades (7-8, 7-12 or 9-12 depending on the school), we developed hybrid learning schedules that split the grades into two cohorts with the students in the building two days a week and learning at home three days a week. So, here is where statistics come in – do we count those students in a hybrid schedule as 100% in-person because they receive some in-person instruction, or 40% in-person because they are only here two days out of five? How exactly are others adding up these numbers? Is the 20% remote-learning number that is bandied about an averaging of my 10% remote-instruction percentage and some other District’s 30% remote-instruction number? The extrapolation of statistics across uneven systems quickly drifts from fact to fiction, however well-intended one sets out to be.
• We had more success with starting up in-person learning than some other Districts could manage. This is not a criticism of others – the configuration of classrooms and class sizes across all Vermont schools is widely different. This is why some Districts did not have PK-6 students in their buildings until late October when the distancing guidelines for younger students changed from a 6-foot separation to a 3-foot separation.
• We have carefully crafted and very effective safety protocols, but some families simply opted for remote-only instruction. We had to honor the concerns and fears of those families who either did not want their children to be in a school with large numbers of others, or, in some cases, did not want their children to be required to wear a mask all day to attend school. This was a parental preference issue. We could not force families to send their kids to school (then or now), so we did the next best thing and designed remote instruction models to accommodate them. This by itself was the most challenging aspect of reopening, because we had to figure out how to support in-person instruction and remote-instruction at the same time using the same staff. We met this challenge by shortening the instructional day for in-person instruction so the teachers would have time for “office hours” with their remote students in the afternoon. This approach asked a lot of our teachers, and it has been exhausting for them to accomplish. I can only hope that our families appreciate their effort as much as I do.
Recently I heard some commentary that implied our inability to achieve full in-person instruction stems from teacher resistance to the idea of having our kids back in school. I’m not sure who said this, but it is patently untrue. I don’t know a single educator who does not want all of his or her students back in school. Since the idea of a full return to in-person instruction in April arose late last year, debate about this aspiration has seemingly focused on intent, when it is clearly a matter of ability. And even if the conditions are improved enough to invite all students back (in April or September), I think we will still have some reluctant families who will ask us to continue remote-only instruction for their kids.
There are two things that have to happen before any of the schools I serve can invite all of their students back to full in-person instruction: 1) an adjustment to the social distancing guidelines in the upper grades so we can “fit” more students into the same physical space we started with; and 2) completing vaccination of school personnel who we will ask to work in those more crammed classrooms. The first of these has to do with the directives in writing from the State. The second is an important statement to our school staff that we value their health as much as we value the needs of our students. This is not an either/or scenario – both are important at the same time.
Fortunately, a school employee vaccination initiative is being planned by the State as I am writing this commentary. Whether that effort will be completed in time to invite all students back after April vacation remains to be seen. Maybe the school employee vaccination effort is the linchpin behind changing the distancing guidelines. Until all of this is resolved, I wish people would stop parroting statistically flawed claims that our kids are not in school – most are – and stop saying it is teachers’ fault that some are not.
In closing, we are all looking forward – optimistically – to a return to full in-person instruction, if not in April then certainly by the fall. The science today is telling us that we will still need to consider some degree of social distancing and enhanced sanitation, and I will not be surprised if the mask guidelines stay in place well into 2022. As we look ahead to reopening in the fall of 2021, we will be guided by a yet-to-be developed document that the Agency is calling an “Educational Recovery Plan.” In CCSU, we will be following the Agency’s guidelines for developing this plan, but will be calling it something else. I am not denying that many of our students have lost traction in school as a result of the pandemic – I just hate the term “recovery” because to me it is an example of deficit thinking, suggesting that our students have somehow failed. Most of our students have a newfound appreciation for school, having lost so much time there with their friends and the teachers they love. At the same time, every educator I know grieves the loss of time with their students, and every educator I know is prepared to double-down next year to help their students make up lost ground. I mean this - every teacher, every support person, every educational specialist, and every administrator, in every single school in the State. I’ll be letting our families know what this plan entails as it unfolds over the next several weeks. Until then, it feels like spring, and this spring is a more hopeful time than last.
Mark Tucker is Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent.
