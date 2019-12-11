In my extensive travels across the state, I’ve learned a lot from Vermonters. Most I have spoken with look at the changes UVM has undergone in the last 15 years—from state-of-the-art new buildings that have transformed our campus to research that has improved the lives of Vermonters, to rising academic quality and robust enrollment—and see a vibrant institution on an upward trajectory that is good for the state.

But some see these gains differently; as coming at the expense of Vermont and Vermonters. In their view, the university, in pursuit of the out-of-state tuition revenue necessary to fund its advance, is turning its back on Vermont and Vermonters.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

First, some baseline figures:

