When I was finishing up my masters in music education at Westminster Choir College, my small seminar class was invited to meet a famous British composer who was coming into town. I had just visited the amazing sculpture garden in northern New Jersey, and thought that this fellow from the UK might be interested in hearing about some local attractions. I had read much about English gardens, and assumed he would be interested. He was not. His topic of conversation was about composing, and dismissed my offer of expanding the horizons of getting to know this man. I learned something from that. He was caught in a box of understanding. Boxes of understanding are created to figure things out. We all do it. It helps us simplify the way we look at things. I have always rejected being put into a box. I grew up as a twin, and many people had ideas about what being a twin should be, and I was obstinate enough to reject being stereotyped.
Sometimes, I think, we agree to the boxes that are created for us. This composer felt comfortable in his box. He talked about only one thing. When we think about our community, putting people in boxes helps us categorize and understand who lives among us. There are those who are decision makers, benefactors, “Town Fathers,” and those who need the above list to take care of them. At least, that is the perception. If you are on the receiving end of charitable acts, your decision-making options are limited. “We will give you what we think you need,” is a prevalent position.
What would happen if we allowed our neighbors to be more complex or interesting? I was a music teacher, church organist and choir director – but was never satisfied with being one thing. When my children were growing up, I became a scout leader and eventually helped to train other leaders. I had been abroad as an exchange student – so I got involved with connecting exchange students with host families and training that as well.
I love the Town of St. Johnsbury. I wanted to give back, and got involved with planning. Bernier Mayo invited me to work on the Town Plan, and I loved the work. I enjoyed seeing people come together to make decisions as a town. Eventually, I became chair of the planning commission.
Getting involved is a way to make a difference. I have always thought that when we get involved, we become part of solutions. I think that is the character that the Community Restorative Justice Center Board of Directors saw in me when they offered me the job of Executive Director.
The Community Restorative Justice Center is a place where the concept of engaging in stories can be life changing. When there is harm, let’s hear all the stories and decide together how to repair the harm. We invite conversation that restores people to their communities and our citizen volunteers encourage people to find their path back to being a better citizen. This is where victims of harm have a voice. “What do you need?” Is the question we ask. Repairing harm is guided by this question. The way forward for someone repairing harm or making amends to the community is informed by what the victim needs and wants; what the community needs and wants. When amends are made, the community is safer.
Considering that we human beings are more complex than the boxes that are created for us by others is perplexing. Neighbors think they know someone because they know one thing. They fit into the “one thing box.” If the one thing that creates a person’s box is the one biggest regret that they have in their life, how does that person move forward? Our community is made up of so many complex people. There are people who generally do good and there are people who are quiet and hide, there are also people who have many regrets and need help making amends and finding their way back to doing good. The Community Restorative Justice Center holds circles where people can talk about what needs to happen to made amends, do better, and become positive contributing members of the community. Is the community ready to be part of this conversation? If we, as a community, decide that we won’t hear all the stories, we are not looking at the complexity of human nature. Can we break free of the “one thing box” and invite the rest of the story? Sometimes that story is yet to be written. I would hope that our community could be there to listen and guide, not confine and condemn.
Susan Cherry is the Executive Director of The Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury.
