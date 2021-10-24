All over the world, people are talking about re-imagining Justice. That journey started for Vermonters back in the mid-1990’s when the VT Department of Corrections was facing a financial crossroads: Build more prisons or look at the issue upstream. The decision was made to look at the front-end and capture some of the innovations happening all around the world. The result has been 20 plus years of seeing a reduction in recidivisms (re-committing a crime) and a higher victim satisfaction when they are invited to a restorative conference where they have a say in how the harm is repaired.
The Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury is one of 17 Community Justice Centers all over Vermont. Every town now has access to alternative justice where community members and people affected by crime have a say in the way repair is made – but also in ways to avoid similar actions by the responsible party. We ask a lot of questions such as What happened? What were you thinking of at the time? What have you thought about since? Who has been affected by your actions? What needs to happen to make things right? We also ask those affected: What has been the hardest thing for you? What do you need to make things right?
Telling the story is a process. Our community volunteers are trained in asking questions to get the real story. The story that the affected parties (victims) want is not the one that is sanitized for the court. They really want to know what happened. They want to know “why me” and “why at that time?” We often hear the story from law enforcement officers who were at the scene. There are many people who are affected when crime happens. Bad behavior and criminal activity often occur in a moment, and there is not usually a lot of thinking behind their actions. So many times, it is emotionally motivated. Asking “why” doesn’t help when the responsible party most likely also doesn’t know why. We want to hear the whole story.
All of us want to live in a place that is safe from this kind of behavior. Neuroscientists now tell us that hearing the voice of the people harmed is more effective in stopping that action than any cognitive behavioral therapy that could be tried. This is clear science. Asking the people who were harmed to talk about what they need makes a difference in changing behavior.
Restorative Justice is not new. It is as old as community gatherings where decisions are made. We invite community members to represent their communities when they sit on the restorative panels. They talk about what they need in their neighborhoods to feel safe. They share what they need from the responsible party to trust them to shop in their stores, mow their lawns, or repair their roof.
Each Community Justice Center has a variety of programs. In St. Johnsbury, we have a full re-entry program for people coming back into the community from incarceration. We have a housing program, a free legal clinic, neighborhood programs, community conversations, a mediation program, school restorative practice training, and multi-agency work that coordinates social services with law enforcement activity. We will be sharing more of these programs in subsequent articles.
If you want more information, please contact us at: (802) 748-2977 or check out the website: www.communityrjc.org.
Susan Cherry is the director of the Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury.
