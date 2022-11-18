Taylor Caswell: Broadband Buildout A Critical Step in NH’s Economic Expansion
Buy Now

Taylor Caswell

Among the lessons we all learned during the pandemic was how critical access to the internet became.

People were not only working from home, but registering their cars, ordering takeout, watching first-run movies, visiting their doctors, and their kids were doing homework, all online. A lot of people have portrayed providing high-speed internet access as a modern version of the electrification of America back in the 1930s. That is why the state’s Economic Recovery and Expansion Strategy (ERES), released in 2021, has one of its five strategic goals as “Recognize the Role of Infrastructure in Driving the Economy.” Universal broadband access, for businesses and citizens alike, is vital to achieving this goal, and the state is moving fast to do so.

On October 19, the Governor and Executive Council approved a $50 million contract with the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) to build out high-speed fiber optic broadband to more than 23,200 locations statewide. These are primarily rural locations that currently have slow speeds or no service at all.

How fast is high-speed? For this program, we require the new service to be at least 100 Mbps upload and download. NHEC is offering speeds up to 20 times that with the planned upgrades. The reason for this is simple. We are building this network for now and for the future, and these speeds meet the needs of most residential and commercial users.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.