Yesterday, early evening, I was at a t-ball game in St. Johnsbury, Vermont…my beautiful new home. It was a stunning day with blue sky, high clouds, and the sound of birds singing in the surrounding forest which flaunted its lush variety of green in the spring breeze. There must have been around 100 people - made up families with members young and old. Some carted backpacks and lawn chairs. Some pushed packed strollers. All had a uniformed four or five-year-old leading or awkwardly following…carrying or dragging a backpack with new gloves and bats. I was there to cheer on my 5-year-old great-nephew as he and his unfamiliar friends set about learning this distinctly American game. We ate frozen icee’s and too-salty-popcorn. The grass was cool between the fingers.
The dads act as coaches and though they are, for the most part, big and burly- towering above the children, they are the mushiest of mush and cannot help but laugh when a wee one keeps running straight beyond second base toward the wood or parking lot- oblivious (again) that third base required a turn. This happened twice…but all redirection yelled by family and crowd was sent with love. And the older siblings with friends were not seemingly self-conscious- some ran like horses with wild hair in the open green space- others somersaulted or attempted short-lived handstands…showing off dirt and grass-stained feet.
Lincoln’s red team named themselves the “Bears”. Their color coordinated jerseys kept them in their packs. Some had pants which needed to be held up when running and all donned protective helmets when stepping up to bat. These swallowed their small heads and created silly bobblehead effects. It was as if they were running drunk- having to depend on their feet to guide them to the base. The coaches and parents consistently guided the sightless by ear.
While sitting in the sun I noted the excitement and happiness. I heard joy and laughter. I saw the potential of each life. I held my great niece and smelled her hair and felt her braids as she rambled on about this or that as a 3-year-old will.
I also thought about those shot to death in Texas. Those who were no more. I thought of other school or mass shootings. As I sat there, I tried to imagine what 19 of these precious ones would look like if shot beyond recognition–mutilated to the point of having to request DNA samples. It took my breath away.
It is an exercise we all must practice- to place ourselves in the shoes and skins of those who suffer. It could have been any of us…it could have been any of those at t-ball practice. The ease with which we remove ourselves from the horror and brutality of such events is a sin. And it is political. It is shameful. We are such base creatures. We care not for each other…but for things. We are selfish. We are greedy. We are horrid. We are arrogant and brutal.
We are…however…capable of change. We must change this pattern. We must change because in this collective society…this increasingly violent and passive society…our children are not safe anywhere.
Teresa Novinger, of St. Johnsbury, has been an educator for 16 years and is currently teaching at Barnet Middle School.
