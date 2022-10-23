175 Years Ago

Oct. 23, 1847

The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on the death of a 10-year-old girl in Barnet. She was not named, but it was noted she was the daughter of a lawyer named Solomon Stevens. She “lost her life in a very singular way,” the story stated. While on a bridge, she encountered a team of horses dragging a heavy piece of timber, which struck her and threw her through the bridge railing and into the head of a waterfall judged by the writer to be 75 feet of descent. “The dear child was dashed down this awful precipice, from ledge to ledge, and over one dam, and lodged in a lower dam, from which she was quickly taken - but life was gone,” the story concluded.

150 Years Ago

