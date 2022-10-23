This ad from The Caledonian-Record on Oct. 28, 1922 by a St. Johnsbury clothing store promises a $1 tie to every man who attends a Halloween party at which the host asks the guests which is the best clothing store for "St. Johnsbury young men." If a tally of all the answers named a store other than Moore & Johnson, each man at that party would be entitled to a tie.
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on the death of a 10-year-old girl in Barnet. She was not named, but it was noted she was the daughter of a lawyer named Solomon Stevens. She “lost her life in a very singular way,” the story stated. While on a bridge, she encountered a team of horses dragging a heavy piece of timber, which struck her and threw her through the bridge railing and into the head of a waterfall judged by the writer to be 75 feet of descent. “The dear child was dashed down this awful precipice, from ledge to ledge, and over one dam, and lodged in a lower dam, from which she was quickly taken - but life was gone,” the story concluded.
150 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1872
A story in the newspaper told of a man who scammed a woman out of money by claiming he was a doctor and selling her medication he said would cure her son. “A man calling himself Mr. Beard was arrested in Hardwick on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses,” the St. Johnsbury Caledonian story notes. He was accused of approaching a woman named Mrs. Hooker who had a son “most gone with consumption … and by entreaty and various representations, over-persuaded her to buy a recipe, or some medicine, which he assured her would cure her son,” the story notes. The woman paid about $20 (the equivalent of about $430 today). She later realized she had been scammed and reported the incident to police. He was arrested and jailed in St. Johnsbury for lack of $200 bail. The story noted that the boy died from his sickness.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1922
The newspaper wrote about a best baby contest held by The St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club in which 28 baby boys and girls were judged “according to accepted government standards.” Those babies deemed closest to the standard won $2.50 in gold pieces. “While the gold pieces were an added incentive,” the story notes, “the real benefit of the examination was the examinations afforded and the suggestions of the experts in charge for the purpose of remedying any slight defects if they were disclosed.” Fairbanks Scales provided four scales to be used in the baby-weighing, “so it goes without saying that the weights disclosed in every instance were absolutely correct,” the article stated. The top baby girl was Inella Daniels, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Daniels of Morris Square. The top baby boy was Gordon Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Hall of High Street. At 8 months old, Hall weighed 20 pounds, 14 ounces and was 28½ inches, “which, according to standard, are the correct figures for that age.” At 3 months old, Inella weighed 10 pounds, 15 ounces and was 23 inches in length. “She was near a perfect score.”
Tragedy struck St. Johnsbury as the Caledonian-Record reported on the death of a local woman following a car-pedestrian accident on Portland Street. Police said Patricia Walter, 43, was walking with her husband, Albert, 51, near the intersection of Portland and Elm streets when they were hit by a vehicle driven by Albert Daigneault, 24, of St. Johnsbury. Both pedestrians were taken to NVRH by ambulance. Mrs. Walter died during the night. Mr. Walter suffered a broken leg.
Another accident this night on Swiftwater Road in Bath, N.H. claimed the life of Richard Barnes, 23, of Lancaster, N.H. He was in a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by Roy. F. Irwin, 17, of North Haverhill, N.H. A passenger in Barnes’ car, James Chivers, 23, of Woodsville, N.H. suffered fractures of the left arm and back. Irwin was treated and released for his injuries.
One Year Ago
Oct. 29, 2021
A Vermont State Police trooper suffered minor injuries in a crash on Route 2 in Danville on Wednesday evening. Trooper Gabriel Schrauf, 27, was driving a police vehicle – a 2020 Ford Explorer – west on Route 2, reported Sgt. Matt Tarricone, when a 2019 Toyota Highlander, driven by Connie Kellogg, 64, of Marshfield, pulled out in front of the police vehicle. Sgt. Tarricone’s report notes that Tpr. Schrauf was in pursuit of another motorist for a violation when the crash occurred.
According to Sgt. Tarricone, the police vehicle’s emergency blue lights were activated when the Highlander pulled onto Route 2 in front of Tpr. Schrauf. The front of the Explorer crashed into the back of the Highlander. The impact of the crash caused substantial damage to both vehicles, stated Sgt. Tarricone. Both Tpr. Schrauf and Kellogg were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
