St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.