We have a dilemma: government can’t afford to build or even subsidize all the affordable housing which is needed. Here in Vermont as in many other places both low-income and middle-income families are being priced out of housing. Street homelessness has many causes beyond economics; but in this post I’m taking only about the price and availability of housing for purchase or rent, not mental illness or drug problems.

Hundreds of millions of dollars of public money have been put into subsidies and tax breaks for building affordable housing. Legislative demand to spend even more keeps growing along with the affordability gap. Builders say they can’t afford to build low-income housing without subsidies. Communities resist new low-income housing, making it more difficult to build – and more expensive. The people whom we need to work here can’t afford to live here.

If something is in great demand, prices generally go up and new supply emerges until demand is satisfied at a price buyers can afford and which gives sellers (builders and landlords) a return on their invested capital.

Why isn’t the free market working to provide housing? It’s time to rethink our approach. A study published by the Journal of Urban Economics, “City-wide effects of new housing supply: Evidence from moving chains” supports that building market rate housing may be the best way to increase the supply of affordable housing:

