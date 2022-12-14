Generals have been known to burn their own ships after an invading army lands to show their troops that they have no way to go but forward. “Reformers” like this strategy also. If you shut the mental hospitals, kinder more effective ways of dealing with mental illness will happen. If you fire the cops and release offenders, the root causes of crime will be dealt with. If you shut down the nukes and stop drilling, renewables and drastic conservation will immediately happen. Trouble is that the world doesn’t work that way.

Mental Health

The book and movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest helped turn America against large “mental hospitals”. The horror of some of these institutions had long been documented. We decided to shut these places down and end the misery and abuse of patients. The theory was that modern psychiatry and drugs would allow the inmates to lead lives in the community or pleasant local institutions. Deinstitutionalization became the rule; large institutions like the hospital in Waterbury, Vermont were emptied out and not replaced as they fell into decay.

The problem is that theory was wrong. The community institutions were never built, largely because of community resistance. People with acute mental problems are not very good at taking the drugs prescribed for them – and are easy marks for those selling drugs that worsen their problem. Psychotherapy is hardly a quick or certain cure. Housing is hard enough to obtain and maintain for those with moderate income; it is impossible for those with severe mental problems. Our cities are spotted with filthy homeless encampments. Emergency rooms are increasingly dangerous for both patients and staff because the mentally ill are bought there and then remain. Although most people with untreated mental illness are more dangerous to themselves than others, too much violence is committed by mentally ill people who are known and repeated offenders. New York City is now returning to involuntary incarceration of schizophrenics for public safety reasons although it is unclear what institutions they’ll be sent to.

msnp77
Michael Scanlon

You ain’t seen nothing yet. Staffing of care institutions is a serious problem leading to poor care, abuse, and suffering. Warehousing individuals on the cheap is not a solution. A living wage for families would be better.

