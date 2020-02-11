Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont’s forests may already be taking more greenhouse gasses (GHGs) out of the atmosphere than all our cars, trucks, furnaces, generators, cows, etc. are emitting. However, the Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan (CEP) - the one that calls for us to go much more quickly to electric cars and heat pumps than we are doing, gives us no credit for the carbon our trees put back in the soil, it just dings us for GHG emissions. The legislature is looking at spending even more money to achieve a goal that may already have been achieved.
Here are the numbers: Vermont Greenhouse Gas emissions in 1990 were 8.65 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents (MMTCO2e) . [Since CO2 isn’t the only greenhouse gas, all emissions are turned by formula into CO2 equivalents.] According to the Comprehensive Energy Plan, we are supposed to get to 60% of the 1990 level or 4.87 MMTCO2e by 2030 and from 5% to 15% of the 1990 level by 2050. Since we were at 9.76 MMTCO2e in 2016, the last year reported, we must cut emissions by about half, 4.9 million tons, in the next ten years to make the 2030 target. That isn’t going to happen, of course, which is what the students are demonstrating about.
But Vermont isn’t really adding 9.76 MMTCO2e of GHGs to the air each year; far from it. 4.46 million acres of trees cover 75% of Vermont. Each acre of forest takes between 1.1 and 2.6 tons of CO2 out of the air annually, a process called CO2 sequestration. Our trees are sequestering between 4.9 and 11.6 million tons of CO2 each year. There is dispute over where in the range of GHG removed per acre our forests really are; but, at the high end of the range, our net annual GHG effect is a reduction of 1.74 million tons; we’re already more than carbon neutral (not even counting cropland which also removes some GHGs)!
Even at the low end of estimates for tree-greenness, we are only net emitting 3.75 million tons so we are much closer to neutral than the students may think we are.
