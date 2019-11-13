Last week I was at a meeting with 14 respected educators from around the country. They represented a wide variety of schools: independent and public, day and boarding, religious and non-sectarian, large and small. As the meeting started and each member spoke about what was going on at his or her school, a significant pattern emerged: 12 out of the 14 educators said that one of the most (if not the most) pressing issue or major initiative in their schools was mental health.
While some discussed adult mental health and compassion fatigue, all of the 12 discussed student mental health. Many discussed the increased stress and anxiety students experience from their desire to be perfect or to please their parents. The extremely demanding course loads and extracurricular schedules that these students choose to take on often prove unsustainable or unhealthy or both. Others around the table discussed the isolation experienced by students who spend all their time studying or revising work in order to meet some unattainable degree of perfection. Still others talked about the loneliness and depression that comes from excessive gaming.
However, the most disturbing cause of mental health problems came from online behavior other than gaming, and the New York Times had just published an article on “cancel culture” that explained the nature and effects of this behavior. According to the article, cancel culture was spawned in a Youtuber dispute which coined the term “being canceled” to refer to blocking and ignoring a person’s presence online. A way to take away someone’s power and call out an individual for being problematic in a situation, canceling takes a variety of forms. Online, it can be an avalanche of attacks as people pile on one person (perhaps someone they don’t even know) or a coordinated effort to block all communication from a person within a certain social group. In person, it can be a shouting down of a speaker or a blocking of an audience’s access to a certain speaker. Many young people recognize the dangers of this behavior. In the Times article, Ben, a junior from Providence, Rhode Island, voiced his opposition to treating the offensive parties this way, saying it “takes away the option for them to learn from their mistakes and kind of alienates them.”
Leaders in the adult community have spoken out about this behavior as well. Speaking at an Obama Foundation Summit, former President Obama criticized people who shout down those with whom they disagree. He said,
This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re politically “woke” and all that stuff. You should get over that quickly…. The world is messy; there are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People whom you are fighting may love their kids, and share certain things with you…. There is this sense of “the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that’s enough”. Like if I tweet about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself, because, “Man, you see how woke I was, I called you out”. That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.
Most of the leaders on both sides of the political and social divides reacted positively to Obama’s words. Some, however, disagreed, saying that he was patronizing, telling people how to speak their minds, and that there is no need to coddle people who are in power. While I understand these points of view, I understand the effects of the cancel culture on student mental health more. I understand the pain of young people suffering from the poverty of loneliness. I understand the haunting power of shame to destroy a young life. I also understand the power of respect and love to restore life, the power of communities to heal lives, and the power of the search for truth to lead to mutual understanding.
I also understand that this culture often effects the student leaders or the ones who feel the desire for change the most. In fact, this effect might be the most tragic. Assistant Head for Campus Life Beth Choiniere talked about this effect a bit as she ran Chapel while I was away. After discussing the fear of success that often cripples leaders, she asked:
If success is what we want, why would we be afraid of it? What I’ve come to understand is that people don’t fear the actual act of obtaining success. What they fear is everything that comes with it.
If you create enough success, you create a new problem: attention. We’ve seen this in our programs, on our teams, in our classes. If you create enough success, people you don’t even know begin to criticize you and your actions. Win big enough or for long enough, and people notice.
Watching successful people do what they do is an industry in itself. There are entire magazines filled with photos of famous people doing essentially nothing. Some people unconsciously fearing this by-product of success, sabotage themselves to avoid the attention.
I say this self-sabotage might be the most tragic effect of cancel culture because it forces into silence the very ones with the ideas, personal power, and gifts to effect change.
Therefore, as we try to guide young people to healthier lives and combat the forces that threaten their mental health, we can start to take concrete actions. We can insist on and model dialogue and resist all efforts to infringe on freedom of speech; shouting people down is one. We can reach out to those with whom we disagree and treat them with respect instead of trying to isolate them and/or ignoring their dignity as full, rich human beings. We can commit to talking to each other, refraining from disrespect and judgmentalism, and helping each other understand someone else’s point of view rather than forcing each other into silence. In this way, perhaps, we can restore civil discourse, civic engagement, and active citizenship, or at least provide a culture in which our young people will be encouraged to do so.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
