Since 1984, I have celebrated the beginning of break and the Christmas season by either listening to or reciting a passage from a letter from Fra Angelico. Bernier Mayo read it each of the 17 years of my teaching career here, and I have read it ever since as headmaster. I have always appreciated the message and have treasured the reflections it has inspired.
This year it has special meaning as I prepare to step down as headmaster, and so I offer it to you as a gift—an invitation to experience peace, joy, love, wisdom, power, meaning and purpose, but most of all peace. I have tried to use it on occasion as a meditative piece, inviting the audience to breathe, reflect, and savor the goodness of their lives and the moment. Sometimes that makes it too heavy, though the sentiments are genuine, and that has diminished the sense of peace. So this year, I offer it simply as a gift, as one of the many passages that have inspired me and that I can offer with genuine feeling to all connected to St. Johnsbury Academy.
I offer this gift in the wake of receiving so many gifts and cards and good wishes over the past weeks. People here are so good and generous! And I offer this gift in hopes that all will recognize that truth: that each member of our community is good—not because of what they do or what they have or even what they give—but because of who they are. Fra Angelico asks us to appreciate the heaven within, the radiance and courage that we hold inside, the living splendor that comes from just being alive. He asks us to recognize the gifts we have, the gifts we are, and the gifts of those around us. He calls us to realize how good it is to be alive and how much each person’s life matters.
And so I offer this gift with genuine gratitude, at peace with the trust that comes from faith and the joy that comes from love. I want you to know how much each of you matters to me; as Fra Angelico says, “My love for you goes deep…with profound esteem now and forever.” I wish all of us a wonderful holiday season and a new year filled with peace.
