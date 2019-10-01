Last week, for the first time that I can remember, our sign in the triangle in front of Colby Hall showed a different message on each side. Steve Legge, our Director of Communications, came up with the idea after Alma Mater Day, when the Class of 2023 sang our school song to the rest of us. On the side facing Western Avenue, the sign quotes the first verse of the Alma Mater: “Our strong band can ne’er be broken”. On the side facing Colby, it quotes the last verse: “Face the world and make it better.”
When Steve had the idea of two different messages, I saw it as a chance to highlight some of the significance that I see in our song. As people come up the hill and we welcome them to our campus, we want them to see our unity in diversity, our love for each other, and the compassion and respect that we strive to foster in each other as we live out our mission. This message seems especially important now, as we begin to welcome the three Head of School finalists, one of whom will be my successor. We express this unity in several ways in sports teams and other smaller groups—“family”, “band of brothers”, “one team”—and we all shout with Coach Rich Alercio in Pep Chapel when he yells, “We are….Hilltoppers!” Head searches often have the effect of creating divisions among members of school communities, as people value one vision over another and favor one candidate over others. However, as we have come to realize, what we have in common is stronger than what divides us, and just because we are different doesn’t mean that one of us is wrong. This is the example we want to be to the world, and this is the heart we want to help Head candidates understand.
The side that faces Colby is an encouragement to us to take the lessons we have learned here out into the world, recognizing that the world at large does not necessarily share our values or our vision to improve it. At this time of year, seniors are completing college applications and planning for their post-Academy lives, contemplating not only how they will live out the Athenean Oath and leave this place better than they found it, but how they will make a positive difference in the world. Like this time of transition to a new Head of School, their lives are in a time of transition, and our song encourages them to face this new day with courage and hope.
We only have two sides to our sign, so we could not quote our middle verse in the triangle, but this week we lived it out. The middle verse speaks of the pride we have in our home town, the place where we live: “High above the busy humming of the bustling town/Stands our noble alma mater, looking proudly down.” Our town and the region around us provide a middle ground between our campus and the wider world—a place where we can begin to live out our mission beyond school boundaries. This relationship with our hometown begins with a sense of pride and appreciation for all the gifts it provides us—spectacular natural beauty, inspiring cultural institutions and events, and wonderfully good people.
After appreciating its gifts, we then seek to give back through acts of service—community clean-up and stewardship projects done every year by freshmen and sophomores, Capstone projects by seniors, projects over the summer by Operation Creation and HALO students, Community Lunches provided by our culinary program, programs and projects run through the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department and RecFit, partnerships in workforce development, adult education, and cultural enrichment—including opening our facilities for community events like First Night and the Relay for Life. All of these, plus outreach by various classes and advisories and teams, help us give back to the community that has given us so much.
This past Friday, the whole school gathered on Brantview Drive and walked down Main Street, Mount Pleasant Street, Cliff Street, and Western Avenue to raise awareness of hunger in our area. Though our area is rich in many ways, many lack basic material goods like food, and we annually use this Walk for Hunger to raise money and food donations to fill local food shelves. We hold similar food drives throughout the year, but this event is our message to those around us that we care and that we invite others to join our cause. This walk is therefore a sign of our unity as a school, our unity with our town, and our desire to face the world and make it better.
As I have written before, I asked the Class of 2023 to return to sing the Alma Mater one more time. I just love the message of the song, and this would be the last time I would lead a Chapel in which we all sang it together. I know; it’s somewhat selfish, but I wanted one last Alma Mater Moment. So on Tuesday, after asking all the non-Academy-alumni on our faculty to join me on Fuller Hall stage and sing the first verse, we heard the freshmen sing it again, just as strong and musical as before, and then we all joined them in the last two verses. I was moved by the sense of unity, pride, and hope embedded in the Alma Mater and the sense of community engendered in its singing. I will miss singing it on Alma Mater Day and will miss being part of events like the Walk for Hunger, but I will always remember their message and look forward to watching it being lived out as the Academy transitions to the next chapter in its history.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
