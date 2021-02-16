For the past three years, the citizens of Northeast Kingdom communities have gathered together at the Statehouse to celebrate the successes and unique virtues of the region and to speak with a unified voice for the priorities that will help the NEK thrive. Usually, NEK Day @ the Statehouse is filled with testimony in front of committees, press conferences, and individual meetings with key leaders.
This year, we met virtually instead of under the golden dome. On Monday, January 25, we unveiled our NEK Recovery Action Plan, which outlines strategies to address community-identified priorities. On Friday, January 29, one hundred thirty-three of us gathered to celebrate our grit, share our challenges, and advocate our priorities with one unified voice. Throughout the week, we asked committee chairs to invite NEK advocates to testify on key issues like broadband, housing, education, business support, and community vitality.
Jaylin Garrett echoed the thoughts of many who were present as she praised several successes she had seen over the past year: increased availability of hot spots, improved virtual schooling, and community volunteers supporting those who were struggling. Likewise, she echoed legislators and state leaders, including Congressman Peter Welch and Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, as she listed several persistent challenges: insufficient cell and wifi service, struggling local businesses, lack of affordable housing, and cultural and racial prejudices.
What made these comments particularly powerful and noteworthy, besides their positive energy and alignment with other voices, was Jaylin is a seventh-grader! Joining from Lyndon and undaunted by being placed in a breakout room with three adults whom she had never met before, she shared freely both in the room and in the chat. And she was not the only one!
The Newark Street School 6th grade, who normally would have asked to testify in front of the Education Committees about their sustainability programs, joined the hour-long closing event on Friday, and four other students from the Kingdom East Virtual Academy participated as well. They added important insights to the conversation: Vincent Coutremarche praising the redistribution of food from local farmers to families who need it, Ava Rapkowicz praising community participation amidst isolation, and Harper Clark raising the challenges of accessing childcare, supporting businesses, and caring for the environment.
As a teacher, I was moved by their presence and even more inspired by their active participation. As the Interim Director of the NEK Collaborative, I was filled with hope. The Collaborative, a non-partisan and independent organization, is dedicated to bringing the people of the Kingdom together to speak with one voice for a more prosperous region. As in so many areas of civic life, young people struggle to make their voices heard, and yet on Friday several young voices spoke out and were not only listened to, but were found in alignment with older and more experienced voices.
This kind of collective action, this speaking with one voice for shared priorities, is what has helped—and will continue to help—the Kingdom move forward toward recovery during the on-going pandemic under the NEK Recovery Action Plan, and it is what will lead to even more progress in the future.
It is a powerful fact that, during the week, people from across the Kingdom—the young and the old(er), representatives and retailers, senators and schoolteachers—and leaders on the national and state levels of government—all came together to acknowledge common challenges and commit to overcoming them. It is a powerful fact that the Kingdom is filled with innovative, resilient, caring, and hardworking people who can and have and will pull together for the good of our communities. It is a powerful fact that some of these people are only 12 years old with a concern for the Kingdom and ideas on how to make things better.
I have been honored, in this interim position, to meet more of these people and to witness their work. I knew many of them from my years as St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster, but there are so many more whom I have met—all of them impressive—and so many more whom I have not met, whose work has inspired me. It was an honor to spend a week alongside my Collaborative colleagues and regional experts and leaders as we pitched our strategic plan to legislators, and it was an honor to be present that Friday as a record-breaking number of NEK residents showed up to speak on behalf of the region.
One of the KESU Virtual Academy students, Harper, summed it up perfectly at the end of Friday. As the dozens of participants logged out of the meeting, Jaylin and Harper stayed on—because they wanted to say thank you. They wanted to say how much they enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to take part. One of the very last to leave, Harper repeated what she had posted in the chat earlier, “This was an amazing honor to be able to participate in this amazing event.”
I agree, Harper. It was an amazing honor to be part of an event with you and so many other impressive and good people.
Now we get back to work, making sure those people’s authentic voices are heard and their efforts are supported as we all continue to strive for a thriving NEK.
Tom Lovett is the Interim Director of the NEK Collaborative and former Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
