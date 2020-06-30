This past Sunday, as I was leaving St. John’s Church, I saw a friend I had not seen since the pandemic hit and caused our church to close. He told me that another parishioner had been hit hard by the closure and had been going hungry—“he was starving,” he said—so my friend took him to get something to eat. My friend doesn’t have a lot of money and has sometimes fallen on hard financial times himself, but as he said, “I had some money in my pocket, and I could help, so I did.”
This spirit of generosity and giving is what I have come to know as the core of this community during the 36 years that Ann and I have lived in St. Johnsbury. When we arrived with two young children to live in Brantview, we were greeted by a welcome basket and friendly community members who immediately made us feel at home. That outpouring of generosity and care was intensified less than five years later, when our two-year-old daughter Clare was diagnosed with leukemia and died within five months. The meals, the babysitting, the medical care, the shoulders to cry on, the prayers—all of the concrete examples of a loving community—made us fall in love with this place and its people even more. Over the years, our children have been taught, coached, befriended, and cared for by members of this community, and Ann and I have been welcomed, included, and befriended as well. We almost feel like genuine natives…almost!
Beyond St. Johnsbury, we have been welcomed and befriended by people throughout the Northeast Kingdom, including our new hometown of Waterford and, yes, (despite the rivalry!) Lyndonville! As I have traveled through our region, I have encountered hundreds upon hundreds of Academy alumni and their families (many of whom are also alums), and whether we were mourning a loss or celebrating a championship, I was conscious of the unity of spirit that held us together. Likewise, I was amazed at the outpouring of support from around the Kingdom—by alums and non-alums alike—when the Class of 2020 took their tour through town in the Commencement Parade.
I have loved standing with a sea of green in Patrick Gymnasium or along numerous sidelines, end zones, or rink sides. I have loved working alongside my colleagues in education and my partners in the arts and social services serving young people, bringing cultural events to the Kingdom, and combating poverty, illness, and crime. I have also appreciated my critics who have held me accountable and made me better, even when we continued to disagree, but especially when they taught me new ways of seeing and acting. I am a better person for having lived here.
