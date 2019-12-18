Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Every year around December 13, the Academy’s birthday, I am reminded of the core values and aims of the Academy, as well as its deep roots in the local community. Years before founding the Academy, the Fairbanks family was considering “establishing an Academical Institution” where “youth of both sexes would receive a thorough and systematic mental training, united with correct moral and religious culture”; this vision began to outline the Academy’s comprehensive and values-based curriculum as well as its enduring interest in diversity. It is also important that, though the family had this vision, they only proceeded “after consulting with several inhabitants of the place, who expressed their cordial approbation of the plan”.
In celebrating our birthday each year, I read a particular passage from Rich Beck’s book A Proud Tradition, A Bright Future: A Sesquicentennial History of St. Johnsbury Academy. The passage is part of a letter from Joseph Fairbanks to his brother-in-law Dr. Samuel Taylor, who was principal at Phillips Andover Academy. In it, Joseph asks if James Colby would be a suitable principal for a new school that he and his brothers were thinking of founding. To help Taylor decide if Colby would be right for the school, Joseph describes the school that he and his brothers envisioned:
First, we wish such a course of instruction adopted as will aim not so much to the acquisition of knowledge as to the improvement of the mind. We wish to lay the foundation for a systematic education, and fit the individual for subsequent self-cultivation. We wish an efficient moral and religious influence to be constantly exerted, and that the teacher should feel it his duty to cultivate the heart as well as the intellect.
Valuing thinking versus simply knowing, life-long learning versus simply schooling, and nurturing the development of good character and spirit alongside an active and inquiring mind: all of these values have been at the heart of the Academy for all 177 years of its impressive history.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.