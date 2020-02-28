Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
We suspect that many of you are following the rapidly developing news of the Coronavirus outbreak, and I wanted to take a moment to let you know how we have responded in the past few days and what our plans are for the weeks and months ahead. Some of these plans may change, and other plans will no doubt arise as we respond to the information available and act with an abundance of caution, placing health and safety at the forefront followed closely by compassion and care.
As you know from our messages in January, we were monitoring students returning from the semester break carefully, and we have had no instances of infection. So our next decisions involved our February Break, our trips abroad, and our Kaijo program. As the situation in China developed, and as concerns spread to Japan, we canceled all of our admissions and fundraising trips to Asia, and the Kaijo Gakuen school canceled their annual visit. As February Break approached, we encouraged all students from Asia to stay stateside and offered a trip for those who chose not to go home. As there were no reported cases in Spain or Italy, we allowed those trips to go.
The week before break, there was an outbreak in South Korea, and we planned to proactively bring home our five exchange students on Jeju Island. Shortly afterward, the Korean government decided to close all schools, and we arranged for those students to return home within 24 hours. Upon return, they were notified by the Vermont department of Health, in coordination with the Center for Disease Control, that they should stay under observation, minimizing social contact (“requiring six feet of social distancing”), for 14 days and monitoring any signs or symptoms of infection. As all of these students were local students, they will be complying with this directive at home.
This is perhaps the biggest takeaway. We are complying with all directives from the Department of Health and CDC, and we are monitoring all announcements and updates from the World Health Organization. In fact, we are exercising an abundance of caution while also exercising compassion and care for all affected by this situation. Our main concerns are to alleviate unnecessary concern while safeguarding the health of our school community.
