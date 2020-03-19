In the midst of the mid-semester malaise, the dreariness of mud season, and especially the turmoil and uncertainty involved in closing the school due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I sometimes find the need to turn my mind to positive things—just to stay sane. Fortunately, our winter athletes provided us with another season of outstanding performances. We became a bit spoiled as we celebrated the most championships in school history for the last two years in a row; nonetheless, the accomplishments of this year’s winter athletes lifted my spirits.

Making it to the playoffs has become an annual expectation, and this year we had several teams make it to the final four in their sports. We also had four teams earn runner-up honors – boys’ alpine, both boys’ and girls’ indoor track, and boys’ basketball – and several individual athletes won state championships. And we had other near misses: our girls’ basketball team missing another (fourth in a row) trip to the final four by two points. I have written before about the embodiment of mental toughness and resilience I have seen in our athletes, something to be cherished perhaps even more than championships, and we saw clear evidence of that as our boys’ basketball team lost in the final seconds of the Division 1 Finals after a gritty, inspiring, and exciting game.

Indeed, these athletes gave me much to cheer about, and their successes cheered me up often in these past weeks. However, I owe much of this success and much of their competitive spirit to their coaches. Several of them have been coaching for decades and had some of their best seasons this year. In fact, girls’ basketball coach Jack Driscoll, having lost all but one starter from his back-to-back state championship teams, had one of his best seasons ever as a coach, and boys’ coach David McGinn, in his last season before retirement, almost pulled off his own back-to-back feat.

As David is retiring, both from coaching and from his position as Athletic Director, I would like to highlight some of the things that have made his time here remarkable. First, though he came here having coached teams to championships at two other schools (Oxbow in 1993 and Thetford in 2002 and 2004), he had never coached in Division 1 and only took the job after the previous coach left unexpectedly five years ago. In his five seasons as our varsity boys’ coach, David has been to three Final Fours and won the 2019 state championship. In his nail-biter of a loss in the finals this year, he outcoached his opponent, and minus a bounce here or a call there, his team would have repeated as champions.

