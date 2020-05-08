Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Yesterday Governor Scott relaxed his Stay Home Stay Safe order to allow groups of 10 people to gather socially if they are from “trusted households”, making it possible for groups of friends to gather as long as they were conscious of safety measures and they were assured that no one was exposed to COVID-19. I immediately thought of how great it was going to be to gather again with friends around a fire pit and enjoy the company of people I love and trust. In this I am like the Class of 2020, who when asked about what was most important in their graduation planning, said that they wanted to celebrate with their friends—families were nice, but it was their friends they looked forward to seeing. So on this day when we would have celebrated Spring Day, I want to speak a bit about friends.
We know the power of friendship in high school. In fact, it is the driving force behind celebrating Spring Day. Even more to the point, it is the driving force that keeps many students in high school. It is the reason for getting out of bed in the morning, the reason they come to school, the reason they choose certain courses or clubs, and even the reason the choose certain schools.
Where does this power come from? Love. The Greeks had several words for love. The love of attraction, which they called eros, is a recognition of and attraction to something beautiful and good. And there is part of that in friendship. We see something good and beautiful in someone, and we want to be close to it or share in it. But the love of friendship—which the Greeks called philios— goes further. It not only sees good in another, but it receives the same love in return –as another person sees something good and beautiful in us—and wants to be close to us and share part of their life with us. Friends see good in each other; friends like each other; they like to be around each other.
Friends do more than that though. Friends bring out the good in each other. They celebrate the good in each other. They don’t have to share the same good or beautiful things, but they treasure the good and beautiful things they see in each other. They treasure them so much that in the highest form of friendship they will sacrifice anything to protect that good—they will lay down their lives for each other.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.