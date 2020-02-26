The stretch from the semester break to February Break can seem long. Even fun events like ResFest, the Valentine’s Day Semi-Formal, and Winter Carnival—or back-to-back Snow Days—can hardly take the chill off below-zero mornings and the resumption of the daily school routine after the holidays. We often speak about resilience, grit, and perseverance as we coach students how to “make it to break”. When things get hard, I have counseled them from the Fuller Hall stage to take “one day at a time”, to remember that “this too shall pass”, and to keep telling themselves (as one of my friends keeps reminding me) “we’ve got this!” This past weekend, I was inspired by some of our students who showed me what grit, mental toughness, and perseverance really look like.
First, I need to confess that I hate running. I love playing competitive games, but I hate running and always have. The fact that I ran the 400 (then the 440) in high school probably has a lot to do with it. All those who have run this full-lap full sprint know that feeling of coming around that last corner with every muscle screaming. Making it to the finish line seems impossible, but you do it. Imagine how impressed I was when I heard that Gabe Hatch had won the indoor 600-meter race—a race a full 50% longer than the race that almost killed me! But for those who read the Caledonian-Record the day after the Vermont State Indoor Track Meet read about an even more amazing accomplishment. Not only did Gabe win the 600, but he got back on the starting line and ran in the very next race—the 1000 meters—and placed sixth, picking up another point for the team! The picture in the Caledonian said it all, showing Gabe—exhausted—being helped off the track by two teammates.
I didn’t make it over to UVM to see Gabe’s iron man feat (and actually Katie Ryan and Charlotte “Charlie” Flanders ran the same two races for the girls), but the day before, I was privileged to witness one of the most inspiring and grittiest performances I have ever seen. In the NVAC Duals Wrestling Meet, the Academy had moved into the semi-finals against a very strong Spaulding team. Now, I have to pause to say that while I hate running, I have such a strong aversion to getting twisted into uncomfortable positions that I have never tried the sport of wrestling. I love to watch it, but getting my face scraped across a mat by an opponent does not seem like fun. So I was more than nervous for our team when I heard that one of our younger wrestlers would have to keep from getting pinned in order for us to win.
The match went as expected; our wrestlers pinned a number of Spaulding wrestlers, earning six points each, and Spaulding pinned every one of our younger wrestlers, leaving it all up to freshman Dylan Niles. Dylan was wrestling one of Spaulding’s strongest athletes, and, as the match began, he was lifted up almost immediately and slammed on the mat. Now on the bottom and being manhandled by the larger and older athlete, Dylan would have to keep from getting pinned in order for our team to win. For over six minutes, he fought, bridged, and endured—with his arm twisted behind him at impossible angles and his opponent’s body making it hard to breathe. He refused to quit, however, and mustered all the grit he had, outlasting his opponent—losing badly but never being pinned, and limiting Spaulding to three points, thereby guaranteeing our win.
