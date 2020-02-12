Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
“Generation Z is entitled, depressed, aimless, addicted, and apathetic. Or at least that’s what adults say about us.” Those are the words of Taylor Fang, a senior at Logan High School in Logan, Utah. They are part of an essay that she submitted to an MIT-sponsored contest in which 376 teenagers from 28 different countries answered the question “What do adults not know about my generation and technology?” Taylor’s essay won.
Taylor continues, “But teens don’t use social media just for the social connections and networks. It goes deeper. Social-media platforms are among our only chances to create and shape our sense of self. Social media makes us feel seen.” She acknowledges that “social media’s constant stream of idealized images takes its toll: on our mental health, our self-image, and our social lives”, but she suggests that
if adults are worried about social media, they should start by including teenagers in conversations about technology. They should listen to teenagers’ ideas and visions for positive changes in the digital space. They should point to alternative ways for teenagers to express their voices.
Taking her at her word, I decided to read further.
