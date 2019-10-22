Twice a year we celebrate weekends that bring together people of the Academy’s past, present, and future. One of these, at the end of the year, starts with Last Chapel—when the juniors, sophomores, and freshmen all move up to new seats in Fuller Hall to start to form the next year’s student body—and ends with Commencement—when the senior class takes their place among the Academy alumni. In between, we celebrate Reunion Weekend, welcoming back hundreds of alumni, especially our special guests, the 50th Reunion Class. The result (besides a very busy schedule for the headmaster!) is a confluence of positive energy as various groups celebrate what they remember, what they have accomplished, and what they hope to do—all of which makes up who we are as a school community.
The other weekend like this is Homecoming Weekend, the culmination of Spirit Week and the annual celebration of our rivalry with Lyndon Institute played out in The Game. The alumni who come back are usually younger, mostly recent grads. Among our current students, the freshmen are just getting their taste of what it means to plan and execute a hallway, skit, and float all within a week. But for the entire community, the Pep Chapel, parade, bonfire, pizza party, alumni gatherings, and game are reasons to come together and show our school spirit. Dr. Sharon Howell, who will take over as headmaster next July, accompanied me to all of these events (even making a cameo appearance in a skit, getting her face painted, and serving pizza), and her comment at the end was “I have never seen a school with this much school spirit!”
Three moments from this weekend stand out as iconic reminders of what constitutes this spirit of the Academy. First, immediately after Pep Chapel (when Tommy and the Lovettes had sung for the last time), junior Geoffrey Hauver came to my office with a gift. He handed me a pink bracelet with the words “Love Wins” etched into it—a bracelet from the horrible week when we mourned the death of Melissa Jenkins in the spring of 2012. Geoffrey had found it when his family was sorting his sister’s things, and he felt that it was right that I have it, as he felt it symbolized the kind of school spirit that we have formed here over the past two decades. Needless to say, I was moved.
Then, at the annual football dinner, a tradition that goes back to the 1960’s when Ned Handy used to host the team at Ned’s Steak Grill before every game, Garrett Prince made a speech that also moved me. Garrett, the team manager—after Athletic Director David McGinn, Dr. Howell, Alumni Director Alan Ruggles, Coach Alercio, and I had all spoken—spoke up and said, “Coach, I have something to say.” Instead of rolling their eyes, as the dinner had gone long, the team erupted into cheers for “Big Gary”, and then he spoke. I am not going to get every word right, but the gist of what he said went something like this:
You guys are the best team I have ever seen. I love this team. I love this school. When I was in eighth grade, I had the choice of going to any school I wanted, and I chose this one. When I visited, I saw that everyone here tried to do two things—work hard and be nice—and I wanted to be the kind of person that worked hard and was nice, so I came here. And now I’m with you guys, and you have helped that become true.
The team erupted with a standing ovation, my heart was in my throat, and there were smiles all around the room. Garrett’s first job each practice is to share a compliment with someone—to give and receive a word of kindness. That daily habit was a part of what he was talking about Friday night, and it was the kind of thing that drew him to this school community.
Finally, after The Game, Hunter Palmieri handed me the game ball. In 36 years at the Academy, in 19 years as headmaster, I have received only one other—the ball from the first undefeated Division I Championship team in 2017. I had happened to see Hunter’s parents, Dana and Jen, as I got out of my car in Fenton Chester parking lot, and we talked briefly about how the team had come together and how this version of The Game would be the last one I would watch as headmaster. Hunter said that he wanted to hand me the ball after his first touchdown, but the referees wouldn’t let him. This post-game gift was better anyway. Not only did it symbolize a great win, and not only did it mark the end of a streak where the Academy lost the last LI game of an outgoing headmaster’s tenure (Don Jacobs, Vince Durnan, and Bernier Mayo all saw the Hilltoppers lose in their last year), but it also symbolized the gratitude that Hunter and his team has for those who support them. I did nothing to help win that game, but the team through the gift of this ball, recognized that everyone—from Assistant Head for Campus Life Beth Choiniere and Athletic Director David McGinn to the coaches and Athletic Trainer Chris Despins to the cheerleaders and fans to the parents and alumni—everyone who attended the game or supported the team had some role in its success. Getting the game ball symbolized for me the same kind of gratitude that Garrett expressed and the same kind of acknowledgment of our community spirit that Geoffrey showed.
I am glad that we only have a couple of these weekends a year, as they are emotionally and physically exhausting, but I am even more grateful that we have them. They give us a chance to put on display for the rest of the community what we stand for, who we are, and what brings us together. I will miss being on stage with the Lovettes and running Pep Chapel, and I will miss serving pizza to so many members of our community, but I will always make sure that I never miss a Homecoming Weekend or any version of The Game. As Sharon Howell said, few if any communities have these kinds of moments, and I love being a part of them.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
